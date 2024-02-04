Chiranjeevi reveals he was 'happier after receiving Padma Bhushan': I was awarded Padma Vibhushan, I wasn't excited

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi was felicitated by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Sunday, days after it was announced that he would be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan. As per Pinkvilla, Chiranjeevi got emotional at the event. He revealed that though he told his family he 'felt good' about the honour, he 'was much happier after receiving the Padma Bhushan award'. (Also Read | Ram Charan, Upasana host grand party for Chiranjeevi after Padma Vibhushan honour. See inside pics) Chiranjeevi being felicitated at the event on Sunday.

Chiranjeevi ‘was much happier after receiving Padma Bhushan’

In his speech, Chiranjeevi said, “People in my house asked me how I felt after receiving the Padma Vibhushan, and I said I felt good. But, truth be told, I was much happier after receiving the Padma Bhushan award. After so many years, I was awarded the Padma Vibhushan and I was not at all excited. Sure, I was happy and I knew that I had to acknowledge this award with dignity and respect, and I did that.”

Chiranjeevi shares what gave him happiness

The actor also said, “But it was truly the support that I got after receiving the award that made my heart fill with joy. So many people came forward to congratulate me. From people in the cinema industry, people from various organizations and associations to the politicians seated here at this event. It is the love that was showered upon me in this last week or so that gave me so much more happiness than actually receiving the award.”

Taking to his X account, Chiranjeevi posted, “My hearty thanks to the Govt of Telangana, Hon’ble Chief Minister @revanth_anumula garu, Dy. CM Shri @Bhatti_Mallu garu & Hon’ble ministers for warmly felicitating me along with Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu garu and all the wonderful ‘Padma’ Awardees this morning. This sets a great precedent and serves as an acknowledgment and huge encouragement for the Padma Awardees from Telugu states. @TelanganaCMO.”

How Chiranjeevi reacted to Padma Vibhushan honour

On the eve of this year's Republic Day, Chiranjeevi was conferred Padma Vibhushan. He had expressed his gratitude for the love and affection of his fans and people. "After hearing this news, I became speechless. I'm really overwhelmed. I am humbled and grateful for this honour. It's only the unconditional and invaluable love of the people, audiences, fans, my blood brothers and blood sisters that allowed me to reach here. I owe my life and this moment to you. I always try to express my gratitude in ways that I can, though I know I can never do enough," he had said.

About Chiranjeevi's films

Chiranjeevi has worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He is known for his movies such as Vijetha, Indra, Shankar Dada MBBS among others. Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Bholaa Shankar. A few days ago, Chiranjeevi began shooting for his upcoming film Vishwambhara. The makers announced the release date along with an intriguing poster on X.

The film is directed by Vassishta of Bimbisara fame under the leading production house UV Creations. Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod are producing the movie. MM Keeravani scores the music, while Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer. The film is slated to release in cinemas on January 10, 2025.

