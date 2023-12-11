Venkatesh visits Kanaka Durga temple and Babai Hotel in Vijayawada. See pics

Fans in Vijayawada were thrilled to see Tollywood star Venkatesh in some of the city’s hotspots. The actor, who was in the city with director Sailesh Kolanu and co-star Shraddha Srinath, ensured he experienced the best of the city before interacting with the fans and press there. (Also Read: Venkatesh leaves students in splits, joins ‘just looking like a wow’ trend during film promotions) Venkatesh clicked in Vijayawada(X)

A spiritual morning

Venkatesh began his day with a visit to the famous Kanaka Durga temple. Accompanied by Sailesh and Shraddha, the actor was happy to interact with the fans who recognised him, apart from the temple authorities. Post darshan, the film’s team even posed for clicks inside the temple and obliged fans for selfies.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Idli at Babai Hotel

Venkatesh looked super happy as he made his way to Babai Hotel next. While there, he greeted fans and even sat at a table with them to continue the conversation. The actor was spotted tucking into a plate of idli and even fist-bumping a fan who sat down next to him. He even asked the hotel management for more recommendations.

His recent trip

Venkatesh recently returned to India after a short trip to Sri Lanka. The actor was at the exotic locale for the wedding of his nephew, Abhiram Daggubati. Rana’s brother Abhiram recently tied the knot with Prathyusha, someone whom he has known since childhood. The couple tied the knot in a low-key, traditional ceremony in Sri Lanka in the presence of loved ones and both their families.

About Saindhav

Sailesh’s Saindhav will hit screens on January 12 next year on Sankranthi. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ruhani Sharma and Andrea Jeremiah in lead roles. Saindhav seems to run on the theme of medical mafia and is Sailesh’s fourth film. He had previously helmed two parts of HIT, apart from its Hindi remake. He will direct HIT 3, starring Nani, post Saindhav’s release.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place