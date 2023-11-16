Venkatesh Daggubati shares star-studded selfies with David Beckham and Viv Richards. See pics

Venkatesh was cheering for Team India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday during the India vs New Zealand semi-final cricket match that saw India inch closer to winning the World Cup. He had celebrities such as former English football player David Beckham and retired West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards keeping him company. The actor shared pictures with both the legends on X (formerly Twitter). Also read: Madhuri Dixit celebrates Team India's big win, posts selfies with Anushka Sharma, Rajinikanth Venkatesh clicked selfies with David Beckham and Viv Richards at the India vs New Zealand semi-final.

“Only the greatest company for this great innings,” he wrote, sharing a picture with David. With Viv’s pic, he wrote, “Delighted to be with the legendary Viv Richards at the Ind vs NZ semi-final.”

Celebrating Virat Kohli

Sharing a picture of Virat Kohli’s history-making moment, Venkatesh wrote, “It's incredible to have been able to witness so much history being created at Wankhede today. @imVKohli, take a bow! GOAT… IND vs NZ.”

Virat Kohli became the first batsman to reach 50 ODI centuries, surpassing the record for 49 centuries, previously held by Sachin Tendulkar. Virat Kohli's wife, actor Anushka Sharma, was seen cheering for him on from the stands.

Venkatesh’s love for cricket

Venkatesh is so in love with the sport, he seems to not miss a match if he can help it - no matter where it’s taking place in the world. The actor has been spotted at various sporting events across the world through the years, especially if Team India is playing the game. The actor has also shown his affinity for the sport in the Celebrity Cricket League, which sees Tollywood stars play cricket matches.

His upcoming projects

Venkatesh has been busy lately, shooting for Sailesh Kolanu’s Saindhav. The film, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his Telugu debut, is Sailesh’s third film after three films in the HIT series, including one in Hindi. The film will hit screens later this year and also stars Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Jeremaiah and Ruhani Sharma in key roles.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail