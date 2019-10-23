Fat to fit: Shraddha Srinath wows fans with inspiring transformation journey

regional-movies

Actor Shraddha Srinath, who was recently seen in Tamil thriller Nerkonda Paarvai, recently took to Instagram to share her inspiring physical transformation journey which has gone viral with her fans.

Shraddha shared a collage of two photos and opened up about how she lost 18 kilos over the years. In one of the photos, she looked fat, while in the other she looks extremely fit. She went on to describe her transformative journey in a long post.

Shraddha said it all started in 2014 when she had landed a dream job one year into her law career. She said she was at the peak of obesity. “With this job came good money and a fun lifestyle and I was suddenly spending on things that I previously never spent on - food, clothes, going out, movies, you name it.

“I was at the peak of my obesity, I only found the motivation to exercise once a month maybe, I ate happily and mindlessly, wore clothes I wanted to despite my jiggly arms and thighs, never considered myself unattractive, never felt lesser than anyone else. I did have bouts of self doubt but I was too lazy to do anything about it and then soon enough the feeling would subside,” she wrote.

Shraddha may have successfully lost weight over the years but she said she’s developed an unhealthy relationship with food.

“Unfortunately, I’ve developed this unhealthy relationship with food and I haven’t been able to develop a sustainable lifestyle for myself which balances my love for food and healthy eating and exercise, but I’m working on it,” she said.

She added that there’s no end to looking good in today’s age of social media.

“There is no end to “looking good”. You’ll always wish your belly was flatter, that other girl will always look better in that dress. Social media will always successfully feed your insecurities and you may end up miserable. So do it for your heart that works overtime, for your knees that will bear your weight until the end, for your body that fights for you and heals itself without you having as much as a clue. For a disease free life and for a good night’s sleep. Do it for yourself, not for the gram,” she wrote.

