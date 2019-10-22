e-paper
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in yellow salwar suit at pilates class, trolled for wearing dupatta with price tag. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor spotted wearing a dupatta with a price tag and internet is not forgiving her, with trolls attacking her. Check out the mean reactions.

bollywood Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Janhvi Kapoor spotted with the price tag in her dupatta.
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor became the target of online trolls after she was spotted wearing a dupatta with the price tag intact.

In a video shared by paparazzi, Janhvi was seen wearing a bright yellow salwar-suit and dupatta. She smiles and waves to the camera before walking away from the camera, towards her car. However, when she turns her back, the price tag for her dupatta can be seen attached to the dupatta.

Internet wasted no time in trolling Janhvi for forgetting to pull out the tag. “Bechari jaldi m tah nikalna bhool gyi’wrote one while another commented, “Her dupatta still has the tag on.” “She is carrying tag with her,” wondered another.

Another user commented, “Her suit dupatta still has the tag on”

On the work front, Janhvi has begun preparations for a much awaited sequel, Dostana 2 which stars Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. Dostana 2 is a sequel to Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham starrer 2008 film Dostana that had the lead male actors pretending to be gay in order to secure a rented flat. The original film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar, who is also producing the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has already completed portions of Rajkummar rao’s next horror film, Roohi Afza and earlier wrapped up the Agra schedule for the film. She is also working on The Kargil Girl where she essays the role of fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena and has shot portions of the film in Lucknow. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. The Gunjan Saxena biopic is produced by Dharma Productions and Janhvi’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor is working as an assistant director on the film.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 20:22 IST

