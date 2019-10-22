Janhvi Kapoor buys a Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 2 cr, ensures there is a Sridevi connect. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:13 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is the latest Bollywood celebrity to buy herself a new car. The actor was recently seen driving around in a new Mercedes Maybach but the vehicle also has an emotional connect -- it has the same registration number as Janhvi’s mom and late actor Sridevi’s Mercedes Benz S Class. Both the cars have 7666 as the last four digits of the registration number. Imgaes of Janhvi posing with and riding in her new car have surfaced online.

The registration number of Janhvi’s new car is MH 02 FG 7666 while the white Mercedes-Benz S-Class in which late actress Sridevi was often seen had similar digits in the registration number - MH 02 DZ 7666. Janhvi already owns an Audi A6 and a Mercedes-Benz GLS and has now invested in the brand-new sedan which costs around Rs 2-Rs 2.5 crore.

Actors Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Emraan Hashmi, filmmakers Karan Johar, Rakesh Roshan and Bhushan Kumar also own Mercedes Maybach.

On the work front, Janhvi has already completed portions of horror film Roohi Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao. She earlier wrapped up the Agra schedule for Roohi Afza and is working on The Kargil Girl where she plays fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena and has shot portions of the film in Lucknow. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. The Gunjan Saxena biopic is produced by Dharma Productions and Janhvi’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor is working as an assistant director on the film.

Janhvi will also feature in Dostana 2, a sequel to 2008’s hit film Dostana, starring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. Janhvi will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya in the film. The original film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar, the latter is producing this one too.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 16:11 IST