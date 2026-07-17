Chicago mass shooting update: What we know so far about deadly shooting at 51st & Calumet; latest details on 5 victims
At least five people were shot near 51st Street and South Calumet Avenue on Chicago's South Side late Thursday.
At least five people were wounded in a mass shooting on Chicago's South Side late Thursday. The shooting took place at the intersection of 51st Street and South Calumet Avenue, on the border of the Bronzeville and Washington Park neighborhoods.
Authorities said four victims were transported to area hospitals, with at least two listed in critical condition.
Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or announced what triggered the gunfire.
Also read: Plainfield, Illinois: Shooting fears take hold as cops warn of ‘active incident’ at Main Street; scary photos emerge
Chicago mass shooting: Latest update on victims
CBS Chicago reported that two victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Two others were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Authorities have not publicly disclosed the condition of the fifth victim.
(This is a developing story)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More