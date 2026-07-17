Plainfield, Illinois: Shooting fears take hold as cops warn of ‘active incident’ at Main Street; scary photos emerge

An ‘active incident’ was reported at the 24100 block of Main Street in Plainfield, Illinois, on Thursday sparking fears of a shooting. The Plainfield IL Police Department announced “Plainfield Police are currently responding to an active incident in the 24100 block of Main Street. Please avoid the area while officers work to safely resolve the situation. We appreciate your patience and cooperation.” Plainfield Police issued a statement about an 'active incident'. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

A local journalist reported that a shelter-in-place was ordered, though there was no confirmation from the cops about the same. “A shelter-in-place order has been issued in Plainfield due to what officials are calling a high-priority incident. Earlier reports indicated emergency crews responded to a reported shooting near West Main Street, though authorities have not confirmed whether the two incidents are related,” they noted.

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An alleged photo was shared as well.