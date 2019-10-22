Saumya Tandon says ‘Everybody on TV cannot be called a serious actor’

tv

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:03 IST

Actor Hina Khan’s appearance at Cannes film festival earlier this year, and the subsequent comment by a media personality (which people took to be derogatory) stoked a big debate: are TV actors in India given the same respect as film actors? While some chose to remain diplomatic, Saumya Tandon, who has been a popular name on the small screen, doesn’t mince words when we ask her if there is some sort of hierarchy.

“Sorry to say, but all actors of TV are not really actors. There are very few times when TV actors actually get opportunities to showcase their talent. There are a handful who could be considered real, serious thinking actors,” says the 34-year-old, who is currently seen in a comedy show.

Also read: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn would have clicked as Padmaavat cast: Shahid Kapoor

But Saumya emphasises on the lack of good roles on TV. “Unfortunately, even for thinking actors, there are very little opportunities. If you say they are respected less, it’s because of the kind of content we are working on, and the talent we have. Everybody on TV cannot be called a serious actor. Probably at some level it’s true, and maybe rightly so,” she says.

Sometimes, the content of some TV shows also comes under the scanner, and are termed ‘regressive’ or ‘illogical’. On this, Saumya says, “Content on TV is very regressive. There are very few shows which are good on TV. It is very challenging to be on TV and at the same time feel creatively satisfied, that’s a reality. Content is the king now, and what has happened is that lots of urban and younger audiences have stopped watching the content on TV and are now gradually moving towards the content on the web platforms.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 18:51 IST