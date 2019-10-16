Hina Khan slams those comparing her with Aamna Sharif’s Komolika, Ekta Kapoor says ‘One more reason to love you’

tv

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:57 IST

Actor Hina Khan -- who earlier played Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kayy -- has reacted to comparisons between her and the performance of Aamna Sharif who was stepped in now. The makers of the show have revealed the first promo with Aamna as the new Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The promo shows her plotting to ruin the lives of show’s leads Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez as Anurag and Prerna respectively. “Humara na hona toh dhoka tha, shikaar ko jaal mein jo fasaana tha (My absence was a ruse that was needed to trap my prey),” she says as another clip of Anurag embracing Prerna plays. The caption on Star Plus’ Instagram post read, “Karne #AnuPre ki zindagi behaal...laut aayi hai Komolika lekar apna jaal! (She is back to ruin Anurag and Prerna’s lives).”

Hina has slammed comparisons of the two actors and said that everyone should refrain from drawing comparisons. Quoting an online report comparing the two actors, Hina tweeted, “Another fellow actor is on her way to start a new journey in her career like we all do in ours. I will appreciate it if u n every one out there can refrain from drawing comparisons between 2 Public Figures without their consent.I understand SM traffic but not fair!”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan look is ‘Jack Sparrow after joining RSS’? The actor says ‘maybe’

Dear @latestly another fellow actor is on her way to start a new journey in her career like we all do in ours. I will appreciate it if u n every one out there can refrain from drawing comparisons between 2 Public Figures without their consent.I understand SM traffic but not fair! https://t.co/K9dZcNoUC6 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) October 15, 2019

The show producer Ekta Kapoor was quick to respond and wrote to Hina, “One more reason to love u! Grace!”

One more reason to love u! Grace! https://t.co/KMSFLTjTPT — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) October 15, 2019

Earlier, talking about replacing Hina on the show, Aamna had said, “I haven’t seen the show and so, didn’t get a chance to see the way Hina portrayed it. But I have heard she was doing a commendable job.”

Urvashi Dholakia played Komolika in the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay which is currently running as a reboot with Erica, Partha and Aamna in lead roles. The original show was a hit in 2000 and starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezzanne Khan and Ronit Roy, apart from Urvashi .

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 17:57 IST