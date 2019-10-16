Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan look is ‘Jack Sparrow after joining RSS’? The actor says ‘maybe’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:54 IST

Saif Ali Khan may not be on social media but he cannot resist its charm. Saif Ali Khan, much like wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, does not have any online presence but recently went “undercover” to check out reactions to his film Laal Kaptaan’s trailer and Instagram pictures of his family.

During an interaction with Pinkvilla, Saif checked out the YouTube comments on the trailer Laal Kaptaan and had some interesting reactions. Reading comments comparing his look with that of Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, Saif said that the look was not copied at all. Though they realised the similarities after shooting a bit. “One of the makeup guys needs a small slap, like have you not watched Pirates of the Caribbean?” he said. He also said that Jack Sparrow’s look might have been copied from that of our Naga sadhus.

“Kind of, maybe...I think he was a Muslim character. These sadhus, especially Sufis...kind of built on the ashes of Hinduism and Islam. There is no religion,” Saif quipped after reading a comment that said, “Jack Sparrow after joining RSS.”

Reacting to a comment which said, “They denied him Race 3 it seems he is destroying them all,” Saif revealed that he was offered Race 3 but the role eventually went to Bobby Deol as he did not identify with it. “Maybe the one Salman Khan did? Actually I don’t want to destroy anyone.”

Another comment said that finally “one of the Khans” chose a good script and Saif was visibly elated with the comment, though he said, “It is rude comment. But sounds good.”

On Instagram, Saif checked out pics of his mother Sharmila Tagore, wife Kareena and kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur. Reacting to Kareena’s picture with himself, he cheekily wrote, “Silly to wear chappals while standing beside beautiful women.” He ‘liked’ a few pictures of Sara and had a rather smart comment for son Ibrahim: “Hey handsome, who do you look like?“

Saif was super happy to see Taimur’s picture with his mom Kareena. “Tim Tim!!!! Love you,” Saif commented on the image.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 13:52 IST