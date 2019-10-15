Bigg Boss 13: Rashami, Paras, Asim, Mahira, Siddharth or Abu, who should be evicted? Vote here

tv

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:44 IST

Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 is in its third week and the nominations process is already done. Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Abu Malik,Siddharth Dey and Paras Chhabra are in the danger zone and two of them will be seen leaving the house this weekend.

While the channel that airs the show wants you to save your favourite contestant by voting for them, we have a different game for our Bigg Boss fans. Among those nominated, do you want one to just leave the show? Vote for that person to be kicked out of the house - for failing to entertain, for bad behaviour or for lack of manners.

Take the poll:

Bigg Boss 13: Who should be kicked out of the house this week? Rashami Desai Asim Riaz Abu Malik Mahira Sharma Paras Chhabra Siddharth Dey Created with

On Monday’s episode, Bigg Boss announced that there will be two evictions again this week and this time, a man and a woman will leave the house. With the new task, the girls got a chance to save themselves from nominations this week. Called ‘Bigg Boss Bank’, it divided the girls of the house in two teams - Devoleena, Rashami and Mahira were in Team A, Shefali, Shehnaaz and Aarti formed the Team B. The girls wwere supposed to get money from boys and put it in their safe. Mahira and Rashami ended up being nominated as their team failed to secure enough money. Devoleena, who was also in the same team, remained safe as she was the queen of the house.

Later, Bigg Boss announced a new task BB Fisheries to nominate the boys. While the men were expected to try their best to keep their allotted ponds clean by transferring fish to those belonging to their opponents, the women got opportunities to dump a basketful of fish in the pond of the man they wished to nominate. While Siddharth Shukla emerged as the winner, Paras, Sidharth Dey, Abu and Asim were nominated for eviction.

