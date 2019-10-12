Bigg Boss 13 day 12 written updates episode 12 October 11: Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Dey, Abu Malik and Asim Riaz are nominated

tv

The drama keeps getting weirder and stranger everyday inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and new fights erupt for apparent non-issues every hour. Here are the top highlights of the episode on Friday:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee talked about Rashami and how she cried last night with Siddharth Shukla who told her that Rashami just wanted attention and Abu Malik never complained about food. Rashami was seen crying on Thursday’s episode, saying that she cooks food with much love for everyone and is hurt that Abu did not respect it.

Asim Riaz said that Koena and Rashami are telling him that he must have his voice. Sidharth Shukla asked her about it and Koena burst out, saying he should not interfere as it was a discussion between her and Asim. Koena began on a rather aggressive note, but Siddharth’s sarcastic tone mellowed her down.

A glimpse of the task during Friday’s episode.

Paras told Shehnaaz that people see him as wrong because of the love triangle that she has created. Shehnaaz cried a bit but the two discussed Mahira and how she figures in their relationship. They soon patched up after a few hugs and some heated discussion.

Rashami and Paras confronted Shehnaaz why she feels all girls hate her. Rashami told her, “Aisa mat kar ki tu khud mazak ban jaye (Don’t make a fool of yourself)”. Soon after Paras and Rashami left, Shehnaaz told Sidharth Dey that she won’t be influenced by Paras and Rashami.

In a weird moment, Paras advised Rashami to cry whenever Sidharth Shukla behaves badly with her.

Soon, Bigg Boss announced a new task BB Fisheries wherein the nominated contestants had to try and get rid of the fish in their pond by transferring them to that of the opponent and have to ensure their pond is clean. Each girl will be given a tokri full of fish which they will empty in one of the boys’ ponds. The queen’s advantage is that she will be given two tokris. The boy who has his pond cleanest will be the winner of the task.

Shehnaaz put all the fish in Paras’ pond and he, in turn, threw it all into Abu’s pond. Koena gave her fish to Abu’s pond and Shefali Bagga put hers in Sidharth Shukla’s pond.

Dalljiet during the nomination task.

Later, Shehnaaz and Paras discuss their relationship beyond the show. Paras told her that if she does not trust him, he will never talk to her after the show. Soon, Paras called Daljiet and asked her if he had asked her to throw Shehnaaz’s pot. After initially agreeing with Paras, Dlljiet said that she had told him that she wanted to throw Shehnaaz’s pot in the queen’s task. Shehnaaz was infuriated to know that Paras knowingly got her pot broken in the task.

Rashami poured out her fishes in Sidharth Shukla’s pond.

After the fisheries task is announced as complete, Bigg Boss asked Devoleena to remove two black rings from Sidharth Shukla’s name. Bigg Boss then announced Sidharth as safe from nominations next week and named Paras, Sidharth Dey, Abu and Asim as nominated for evictions this week.

