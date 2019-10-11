Bigg Boss 13: All is not well between Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra as she questions him about supporting Dalljiet Kaur

tv

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:27 IST

Bigg Boss 13 seems to be turning interesting day by day as friends are giving each other a cold shoulder leading to formation of new groups in the house. As the report card session came to a dramatic end in the last episode, the contestants wake up to Koena Mitra’s hit song Dekha Jo Tujhe Yaar Dil Mein Baji Guitar from the film Apna Sapna Money Money.

The house is now divided into two groups, one that includes Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Abu Malik and Devoleena Bhattacharjee while the other has Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, Siddharth Dey and Koena.

While continuing their planning and plotting, the contestants are also moving forward with their individual game plans. Paras has a one-on-one conversation with Asim early in the morning and tries to convince him that the group he is hanging out with is influencing him negatively. Paras then talks to Shehnaaz in order to clear their misunderstandings. But his strategy backfires when Shehnaaz and Asim talk among themselves and decide to support each other.

BB Fisheries task in progress in Bigg Boss 13 house.

A contestant takes out fishes from the pond during the BB Fisheries task.

Later in the evening, Bigg Boss announces a new task named BB Fisheries that will give one male contestant a chance to secure himself form evictions. As per the rules of the game, the nominated contestants have to try and get rid of the fish in their pond by transferring them to their opponents’ ponds, and by ensuring that their pond remains clean. However, the female contestants get an equally important role to play in the game. Each woman will be given a basket full of fish which they can empty in one of the men’s ponds. The queen gets an added advantage with two baskets.

A contestant empties her basket of fishes in a boy’s pond.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra had told girlfriend Akanksha Puri ‘any love story in the house will be only for 3 months’

As the task begins, good friends Shehnaaz and Paras turn enemies as the former accuses Paras of supporting Dalljiet in a previous task. To clarify, Paras speaks to Dalljiet and makes her swear upon her son, which irks her. However, Dalljiet clarifies that Paras didn’t influence her but was aware that she might break Shehnaaz’s pot.

Dalljiet Kaur tells her side of story in Bigg Boss house.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 19:27 IST