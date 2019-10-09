Bigg Boss 13 day 10 preview: Arti Singh confronts Koena Mitra over nominations

tv

Fights and controversies continue to occupy centrestage inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The ongoing nomination task on Wednesday’s episode will further deepen the divide. Here are the most interesting things to look forward to on the episode tonight:

Unhappy with Sidharth Dey, Arti Singh confronts Koena Mitra who tells her that there was nothing personal between Sidharth and her. Criticising Koena’s patch up with Sidharth, Arti says if nominations improve relationships, no one will be able to take a stand. This angers Koena who accuses Arti of ‘begging’ others to save her from nominations. Arti yells back ‘bheek nahi maangi, apne dam par aayi hu yaha tak (I did not beg, I came till here on my own).

As per the promo, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen making an announcement -- she is standing, on what appears to be podium and says that she will seek revenge (against those) who have breaken her heart. She then throws the pot into the pool. The name on the pot, however, is not visible in the promo video.

Earlier on Tuesday’s episode, before the task for the ‘queen of the house’ began, Paras Chhabra announced that he would choose anyone but Shehnaaz and break a pot if he got the keys. And that is exactly what he did and chose Dalljiet when his turn came. Dalljiet broke Shehnaaz’s pot, pushing her out of the race for the Bigg Boss queen title. Shehnaaz had then told Paras, “Fir se dil toota hai mera, Tu banda mera, lekin tu fasa hua hai dodo mein.”

Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra, Shehnaaz and Dalljiet have been nominated for evictions this week. The nominations happened on Monday’s episode after Bigg Boss announced the task. As per the task, the housemates were divided into groups of three – two girls and one boy. Both the girls had to stand at two separate windows and convince the boy as to ‘why they should not be nominated’. This task brought out the pent-up frustrations of the contestants.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 16:37 IST