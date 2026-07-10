Retd teacher ‘dies by suicide’; ex-IPS officer among 6 booked

JHANSI A 78-year-old retired school teacher allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison in UP’s Lalitpur district on Thursday, leaving behind suicide notes that purportedly held six people, including retired IPS officer LV Antony Dev Kumar, responsible for his death. In the purported suicide notes, the deceased detailed a harrowing account of humiliation and physical assault dating back 24 years (Pic for representation)

The deceased allegedly left behind three handwritten notes addressed separately to the special SC/ST court judge, SP (Lalitpur) and the SO. A case was lodged in the Bar police station of the district on Friday against all the six people, said officials.

The teacher, who had been facing trial in a case registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act since 2002, was reportedly under immense mental stress. Family members and police confirmed that the trial was in its final stage, with a verdict scheduled to be delivered on July 16.

In the purported suicide notes, the deceased detailed a harrowing account of humiliation and physical assault dating back 24 years. He alleged that on July 5, 2002, he was summoned from his school to the Bar police station by Dev Kumar, who was serving as the SP of Lalitpur at the time.

The note claimed the teacher was stripped in public, beaten with sticks, and forced to drink water contaminated with mud and cow dung before being sent to jail. The letter stated that the teacher had been living with the trauma of this incident for over two decades and had reached a point where he no longer wished to live.

LV Antony Dev Kumar retired on May 31, 2026, after being elevated to D-G rank in March earlier this year. He was a 1994 batch direct IPS officer and earlier remained posted as Additional DG (rules and manuals) for a long time. He was posted as DG/ADG (rules and manuals) for two months before retirement.

The note further alleged that Dev Kumar ensured a “false” case under the SC/ST Act was registered against the teacher. According to the letter, the teacher was only released from jail after widespread public outrage brought thousands of protesting locals to the district headquarters to defend his innocence.

In addition to the former IPS officer, the note names five local villagers — Gokul Prasad, Kamta Prasad, Devendra Kumar, Gulab and Chhotelal. The deceased accused them of using the pending court case to constantly threaten him and extort money over the years.

Additional SP (Lalitpur) Kaloo Singh said the body was sent for a post-mortem examination, which was conducted by a panel of doctors and the entire procedure was video-graphed. On Thursday, an FIR was lodged on the application of the son of the deceased against Gokul Prasad, Kamta Prasad, Devendra Kumar, Gulab, Chhotelal and LV Antony Dev Kumar under Sections 108 (Abetment to suicide), 308(4) (commit extortion by putting someone in fear of death) of the BNS. “We are investigating the matter and further action will be taken on the basis of it,” he said.

The deceased was cremated in his village on Thursday under heavy police protection.