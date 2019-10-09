e-paper
Rishi Kapoor worshipped a bottle opener for ‘shashtra puja’ this Dussehra

Rishi Kapoor has shared a special image on the occasion of Dussehra when devotees worship weapons. ‘Use weapons wisely,’ he tweeted with the image.

bollywood Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rishi Kapoor shared a special Dussehra message on Twitter.
Most Bollywood celebs shared wishes for their fans and their own pictures from Durga puja and Dussehra celebrations on Tuesday. Actor Rishi Kapoor, however, gave a twist to the festival in his own distinct style. Many devotees perform ‘shashtra puja’ on the Vijaya Dashami, wherein they clean and worship weapons. Rishi also posted a picture of his ‘shashtra puja’ and it is hilarious.

Posting an image of a bottle opener with the traditional ‘sindoor’ and ‘chandan tilak’, Rishi tweeted, “Happy Dusserah! Festive season begins. Use weapon responsibly.” 

Rishi went for an Italian holiday recently with wife Neetu and she posted a few pictures from there.

Rishi came back to India only recently - after spending 11 months in the US where he had been stationed for the treatment of cancer. Son Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia had paid them regular visits as did several Bollywood celebrities through those months. Rishi was given a grand welcome on his return to Mumbai and Neetu had shared a glimpse of a huge balloon with the words, “Welcome Home Dad” written on it. His kids, along with Alia Bhatt, also celebrated his return and hosted a party, which also marked Ranbir’s birthday.

Talking about fighting and winning over the disease, Rishi had said recently, “A lot of credit goes to my wife Neetu who has been there as rock all through my medical wants and procedures. It’s been very time consuming. It would have been a different scenario if I was in India. My home is there, my family is there. But it’s a tough situation because you’re not home, you are in a different territory. But it has been dealt with. Not that we couldn’t have dealt with it in India but I had a certain problem that could only be dealt with here.”

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 14:31 IST

