Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous as she shoots for two magazine covers, says ‘Honest people inspire me these days’

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 12:27 IST

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has treated fans with gorgeous pictures from her cover shoot for two magazines. She has shared pictures from her photoshoot for Femina and Harper’s Bazaar India on Instagram.

For the Femina cover, she was dressed in a brown attire -- a chocolate brown slip dress paired with an overcoat. The cover also features world badminton champion PV Sindhu and bio-tech pioneer Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. Marking the magazine’s 60th anniversary, the edition is dedicated to “a woman’s strength and determination, beauty and grace, and hard work and ambition”, as per a description on the magazine’s website.She also shared a video from the shoot.

Deepika chose an all-black ensemble for the Bazaar cover shoot. In a video she shared on Instagram, Deepika says, “Honesty, people who are honest...I think that’s what inspires me these days.”

Recently, Deepika showered love over photographs that Anushka Sharma shared on social media. In the snapshots that Anushka shared on Instagram, she wore a pristine-white thigh-high slit dress. Reacting to Anushka’s all-white style statement, Deepika dropped heart and eye emojis on the post.

She was not the only one to be impressed by Anushka’s new fashion turn. Actor Vaani Kapoor wrote: “So pretty”. Actor Dia Mirza called Anushka “stunning”. “Beautiful”, commented actor Zareen Khan.

Deepika has wrapped up husband Ranveer Singh’s 83 where she plays his onscreen wife. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will trace India’s underdog victory in the 1983 ICC World Cup. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Hardy Sandhu and Chirag Patil. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak is also ready for release in January next year. Loosely based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the film features Deepika as an acid attack survivor and stars Vikrant Massey opposite her.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 12:18 IST