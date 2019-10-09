War box office collection day 7: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s film is 2019’s fastest to cross Rs 200 cr mark

bollywood

Continuing its record-breaking spree, Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff-starrer War saw a major rise on the seventh day at the box office, collecting an estimated Rs 27 crore.

A Boxofficeindia report claimed War has made Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, taking the total to Rs 206.7 crore. The jump came as Tuesday was a holiday – Dussehra – and it was a 30% rise from the previous day which was a working day. War also became the fastest film to cross Rs 200 crore in 2019. It is closely followed by Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and Salman Khan’s Bharat.

Despite mixed reviews, the film has been breaking records ever since its holiday release on October 2. After registering the highest opening collection, highest extended weekend opening and highest first Sunday of 2019, the film is also the fastest one to complete Rs 200 crore at the domestic ticket windows.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “#War benchmarks...Highest *Day 1* + weekend [#Hindi]. Highest *Day 1* + weekend on a national holiday [#Hindi]. Highest *first Sunday* of 2019 [#Hindi]. Highest *extended* opening weekend for #HrithikRoshan, #TigerShroff and director #SiddharthAnand. #India biz.”

Days taken to reach ₹ 200 cr... 2019 releases...

⭐️ #War: Will cross on Day 7

⭐️ #KabirSingh: Day 13

⭐️ #Bharat: Day 14

⭐️ #Uri: Day 28

⭐️ #MissionMangal: Day 29#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2019

Directed by Sidharth Anand of Bang Bang fame, the film also features Vaani Kapoor in a lead role. War was released in 4,000 screens. The film features two of the biggest action stars of Bollywood-- Hrithik and Tiger -- in a combat against each other.

An elated Sidharth told ANI at the success party of the film, “For all of us what matters the most is that our film is receiving universal love and appreciation. It is one of the rarest of moments where kids, youth, families, and old age segments are all loving a film and endorsing it incredibly positively. We are deeply thankful and humbled. We have made ‘War’ with a lot of passion, belief and love and it’s fantastic to see audiences enjoying themselves to the fullest in the theatres. Our film is a big screen experience and we hope we entertain people across the length and breadth of our country in the days to come.”

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 09:35 IST