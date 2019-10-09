e-paper
Bigg Boss 13 day 9 written update, episode 9 October 8: Shehnaaz Gill announces Paras Chhabra broke her heart twice

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Written Update: Salman Khan’s show saw major fights on day 8 of its launch and even love birds fought with each other.

Oct 09, 2019 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shehnaaz and Paras have confessed falling for each other but Paras was now seen discussing with her whether they should continue as friends/(Colors)
         

Bigg Boss 13 got more dramatic on the ninth day of the show and it saw Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla fighting over how to run the kitchen. The episode also showed Shehnaaz Gill announcing that Paras Chhabra broke her heart twice.

Hindustantimes

Here are the top highlights of Tuesday’s episode:

1. Bigg Boss announced Rani number 1 task under which all the girls turn into queens and the boys are the guards. All the girls were locked inside a fort and after each siren, the guards are to rush for the keys. Whoever got the key, got to choose one girl who can come out of the fort and break one pot with a contestant’s name on it. The winner for the task would be the girl whose pot remained intact.

2. After the announcement for the task, Paras announced that he would anyone but Shehnaaz. When his turn came, he chose Dalljiet to come out and she decided to break Shehnaaz’s pot, pushing her out of the race for the Bigg Boss queen. Shehnaaz then told Paras, “Fir se dil toota hai mera, Tu banda mera, lekin tu fasa hua hai dodo mein.”

 

3. Siddharth Shukla got the first key and allowed Devoleena to break the pot with Shefali Bagga’s name on it.

4. Earlier, Siddharth Shukla had a heated discussion on whether Devoleena and Rashsmi are wasting atta and making thicker rotis.

5. Paras snuggled with Shehnaaz to discuss whether they should be friends or be in a relationship.

6. Bigg Boss announced that the ‘Bed Friends’ are no more tied together, and the contestants are free to choose their own bed friends.

7. Koena Mitra told Rashami Desai that Sidharth Shukla is arrogant and has ‘zero integrity’. Sidharth overhears that and tells them off.

8. Rashami and Sidharth screamed at each other about the ‘kitchen debate’. Devoleena requests everyone to not interfere with her kitchen duties, the way she doesn’t interfere or comment on others’ duties. Koena defends Devoleena in the kitchen duty fight. Shehnaaz backs Sidharth. Inmates start discussing whether they should cook more rotis or rice. Sidharth wants rotis and rice to be part of their diet everyday.

 

9. After the discussion over kitchen duties, everyone picked on Asim for not cleaning bathroom. .

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 00:28 IST

