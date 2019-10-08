Saif Ali Khan: ‘Not as happy with response to Sacred Games season 2 as I was with season 1’

tv

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 17:47 IST

It has been weeks since Sacred Games season 2 debuted to widely different responses. While the first season of the Netflix show was universally appreciated and has since been nominated for international Emmys, the reaction to second season was divisive.

Also read: Sacred Games season 2’s final scene left many scratching heads

Saif Ali Khan, who plays Sartaj Singh in the show, has now said that while he was fine with the cliffhanger ending to Sacred Games season 2, he preferred the response part 1 received. “I am not as happy as I was with response to part 1,” he said comparing the two seasons in an interview to Bollywood Hungama, “I think some people found it a little different and it was always going to be a little different. It is called Sacred Games and it is about a guru going on about things. I have a spotboy whose opinion I quite value, his name is Hira, and he said who guru ka thoda zyada ho gaya.”

Talking about the ending that left Mumbai seconds away from a nuclear holocaust, he added, “I was okay with the ending because it doesn’t make a difference – either it blows up or he saves it. I quite like the show; it was differently placed. The first season had some crazy things – Cuckoo’s character and development of my character. Vikram (Motwane ) really nailed it as a director. Second season, the climax could have been... I like it but I can understand people preferred the first one, that’s the vibe I got.”

He also spoke about his film Phantom and why it failed to work with the audience; it was a spy thriller – a genre to which Netflix’s Bard of Blood and Amazon Prime’s The Family Man also belong. “I have my own issues with Phantom – one is the end that was changed. I wish I had the understanding to think about it more and could have told it to Kabir (director Kabir Khan) that don’t change the end; this guy has to get the salute of his men. We changed the end, killed him and gave that salute to Katrina. Another thing is my hair were too bad, I should have had a military kind of haircut. Unfortunately, I was shooting another film and that is something that will never happen again. I regret that.”

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 17:42 IST