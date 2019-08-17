Sacred Games season 2’s final scene left many scratching heads: ‘I forgot my phone lock pattern after that’

tv

Now that you have binged through the entire second season of Sacred Games, we need to talk about that finale. Netlfix’s biggest Indian original show ended with an explosive (not literally, we hope) episode, leaving many at the edge of their seats. Of course, fans are raving about it on Twitter and also discussing among each other what it all meant. It’s time we joined the conversation too.

But first, be warned that major SPOILERS will be discussed beyond this point.

The final episode, titled Radcliffe based on the Radcliffe Line drawn between India and Pakistan during the Partition in 1947, finally brought the show’s two timelines together. While we finally catch up to the day Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) killed himself, we also enter D-Day, the 25th day when the nuclear bomb planted by Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi) and Shahid Khan (Ranvir Shorey) is supposed to explode in Mumbai.

In the final moments of the season, Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) is left alone with the nuclear bomb while others take off in helicopters with just minutes left to the explosion. He has to draw a pattern on a tablet to deactivate the bomb and he has only three out of five attempts left. The first two were quite stupidly exhausted by a scientist by drawing random patterns and hoping for the best.

Of course, Twitter has not forgiven her for it. “In last episode of the sacred games, there is a scene where this lady has 5 attempts for drawing a pattern to deactivate the bomb. She randomly starts by drawing some irregular polygon and after each attempt she wud look to others and with a disappointed face and say ‘Incorrect’. First of all , u are getting way more attempts than even normal fone gives. Second, how can u expect that ur random guess will work? Seeing the entire scene was way so funny. And everyone was waiting for #SacredGamesS2,” wrote one fan.

In last episode of the sacred games, there is a scene where this lady has 5 attempts for drawing a pattern to deactivate the bomb. She randomly starts by drawing some irregular polygon and after each attempt she wud look to others and with a disappointed face and say " Incorrect" — Nilotpal Mrinal 🇮🇳 (@the_avrg_indian) August 16, 2019

Of course, she was simply trying her luck considering they were 11 minutes from annihilation with no clue on how to unlock the thing. That is, until Sartaj takes over. With help from Guruji’s Kaal Granth, he tries to make patterns assigned to Batya and Trivedi but fails each time. He is finally left to choose between Gaitonde’s pattern or his father Dilbagh Singh’s.

He finally chooses his father, draws it on the screen and wait for it to unlock. But before we could finally realise if he got it right or not, the screen fades to black, the season ends with no promise of another.

So did Sartaj diffuse the bomb? As one Twitter quoted a line from Anil Kapoor’s Welcome, “Ye raaz bhi unhi ke saath chala gaya (he took the secret to his grave).” But that did not stop other Twitter users from finding more clues and the most potent of them all is actually rather pessimistic.

An earlier scene from the episode showed Shahid Khan draw a straight line from top right to top left corner to activate the bomb but Sartaj’s code was a lot different. Could it be that he got it wrong? More optimistic people are arguing that it’s not necessary that a bomb’s activation and deactivation code be the same.

Needless to say, people really need a third season to drop as soon as possible. But not all of them. Some fans really enjoyed the show’s open-ended approach. “I hope Anurag Kashyap and @NetflixIndia don’t make another season of #SacredGames. The ending was pitch perfect. Each of us has the power to save or doom our beautiful home planet. Aham brambhasmi indeed. Kudos! P.S. the activation and cancellation patterns better be different!,” wrote one.

अहंम ब्रम्हांसमी, Season 3 on the cards..!!

Watch the lines carefully, you may get the pattern.. #SpoilerAlert#SacredGamesSeason2 #SacredGames — Vєd Vαrdhαn Sαhní (@fake_engineer_) August 15, 2019

“So sacred games ends with ending for both Optimistic and Pessimistic audience. I am on the pessimistic side that the pattern didn’t work, but since it was always about fathers, then I guess pattern would have worked. #SacredGamesSeason2,” wrote another.

So what do you think happened at the end? Did you dig the Inception-like ending of the season? Should there be another season to solve the puzzle or it this ending perfect as it is?

