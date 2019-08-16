Troll calls R Madhavan ‘fake’ for having a cross at home, actor says ‘don’t worry about respect from likes of you’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:34 IST

R Madhavan has earned kudos from people on social media after he took on a troll who criticised him for having a cross at home. The actor, a practising Hindu, had shared a photo with son Vedaant and father Ranganathan on the ocassion of Avani Avittam, Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day.

One of his followers on social media, noticed a cross in the background and wrote, “Why do they have across in the background? Is that a Mandir? You just lost my respect. Do you find Hindu Gods in Christian churches? All this is fake drama you did today.”

Why do they have a across in the background?! Is that a Mandir? You just lost my respect. Do you find Hindu Gods in Christian churches? All this is fake drama you did today! pic.twitter.com/w5mdrSKxRL — JIXSA (@jiks) August 15, 2019

Refusing to let the narrow-eyed view pass, Madhavan shared on Twitter, “I really don’t worry about respect from the likes of you. I hope you get well soon. Surprised that in u r sickness you did not see the Golden temple pic there too and asked if I converted to Sikhism.”

Going on to emphasise that he respects all religions, he wrote, “I have blessing from the Dargas there too and blessing from all religious places around the world. Some gifted and some bought. My home is home to staff from all faiths and we pray at a common alter. Like any defence personal will tell you, happens in every unit. I have been taught from my very childhood to maintain my identity with pride but at the same time RESPECT each and every faith, belief and region. ‘Yemmadhamum Sammadham’ (I respect each religion as my own). I hope my son follows that too.

“I have prayed at every Darga, Gurudwara and Church. I have had the good fortune to visit when a temple was not around. They have shown me utmost love and respect knowing that I am a Hindu. How can I not reciprocate that. All I have is a lot of love and respect to give as my vast travels and experience has proved, is the only true faith. Peace and love to you too (sic),” he wrote.

Actor Amit Sadh was among the many who applauded Madhavan. “Nice one Maddy sir .. I still remember the advice you gave me on our first day shoot for breathe ... I applied most of it .. and life was better.... We are meeting soon. .. chat will continue,” Amit wrote.

Madhavan will be seen next in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which he is also directing. The actor will be seen as the ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan who was wrongly accused of espionage.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 15:31 IST