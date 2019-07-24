R Madhavan gets a wedding proposal from an 18-year-old; actor’s response is winning the internet

There’s just no getting away from R Madhavan’s status as Instagram’s resident hottie. The talented actor who is busy with his upcoming film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, shared a photo on social media on Wednesday and wrote about the journey of his film.

“Editing is so much fun and exhausting:. Enjoying and fearing it..End of long travel day. Definitely getting older ..” the actor wrote. Apart from playing the lead role as scientist Nambi Narayanan, Madhavan is also directing, writing and producing the biopic.

However, the actor soon started compliments for his looks including one from a young woman. “Is it wrong that I am 18 and wanna get married to you,” she wrote. Madhavan’s response was grace itself, “ha ha God bless you, you will find someone way more worthier.”

Not just the fan, his colleagues from the industry were also ready with fawning comments. “Getting older never seemed so good!!!!!And much excited for your venture,” wrote actor Shalini Pandey. Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra also wrote, “Have you been using fair and handsome?”

Madhavan’s debut as a director, Rocketry is based on the life of Narayanan, who was in-charge of the cryogenics division at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. The charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1996, and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty in 1998.

According to informed sources, the movie is ahead of schedule with major portions already shot in all three languages -- Hindi, English and Tamil. It is shot extensively across India, Princeton, Scotland, France and Russia.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 12:45 IST