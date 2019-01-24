R Madhavan’s transformation for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is now a glorious meme

By now you’ve probably seen pictures showing R Madhavan’s stunning transformation for his upcoming directorial debut Rocketry - The Nambi Effect. Madhavan is playing the role of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the biopic and underwent a long session to get his look just right. He later posted a collage of pictures on social media to show the new look. “After 14 hrs on the chair.. Who is who is WHO?” he posted on January 22.

Within no time, netizens poured words of praise for the actor and the look he had managed to achieve. “Wow... that just blew my mind! Fantastic effort, Maddy. Can’t wait,” wrote one Instagram user. “The similarity is just uncanny!” wrote another.

However, soon mischief makers on Twitter did just what they do best. The wonderful transformation was quickly turned into a glorious meme. Now, people have been sharing relatable, entertaining and funny posts using Madhavan’s before and after pictures.

Here are some of the best memes circulating on Twitter:

Me: I’m ready to go. How much time you will take?



Bae: Bas 5 minute.



Me: *30 years later* pic.twitter.com/B5efLC3U8x — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) January 23, 2019

Entering MBBS By the time you

finish MBBS, MD,

fellowships pic.twitter.com/LBIoksFpyu — DR. GILL (@ikpsgill1) January 23, 2019

Make goa plan. Finally Going. pic.twitter.com/R6coJAjAm2 — Pranjul Sharma 🌞 (@Pranjultweet) January 23, 2019

1) started doing CA

2) when you complete CA pic.twitter.com/bICcekfGOd — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@shubhh_jain) January 23, 2019

*phone call*

she: ek second hold karo pic.twitter.com/A9y5xBedhZ — Maithun - HMP (@Being_Humor) January 23, 2019

*when you're 25 and unmarried at family function.*



1) How you really look .

2) How your relatives see you . pic.twitter.com/1FaWyd4gpQ — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) January 23, 2019

Three stages of life-

1. You believe in Santa.

2. You don't believe in Santa.

3. You become Santa. pic.twitter.com/SCioTH2EII — The Sarcastic Jerk (@The_Sarcastic_J) January 23, 2019

*My Uncle*



When Afridi When Afridi

played his first played his last

international international match match pic.twitter.com/tWwj7MQiwv — keetaANU Malik (@VirusUncle) January 23, 2019

Madhavan has been a sport and shared and retweeted some of the memes on Twitter as well.

Ha ha ha haaaa https://t.co/yPukgpy7Ds — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 23, 2019

So which of these memes do you like best?

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 19:53 IST