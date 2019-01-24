 R Madhavan’s transformation for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is now a glorious meme
R Madhavan’s transformation for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is now a glorious meme

R Madhavan has shared and retweeted some of the memes on Twitter as well

Mischief makers on Twitter quickly turned the transformation into a glorious meme.(Naveen Kukreja /Twitter)

By now you’ve probably seen pictures showing R Madhavan’s stunning transformation for his upcoming directorial debut Rocketry - The Nambi Effect. Madhavan is playing the role of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the biopic and underwent a long session to get his look just right. He later posted a collage of pictures on social media to show the new look. “After 14 hrs on the chair.. Who is who is WHO?” he posted on January 22.

Within no time, netizens poured words of praise for the actor and the look he had managed to achieve. “Wow... that just blew my mind! Fantastic effort, Maddy. Can’t wait,” wrote one Instagram user. “The similarity is just uncanny!” wrote another.

However, soon mischief makers on Twitter did just what they do best. The wonderful transformation was quickly turned into a glorious meme. Now, people have been sharing relatable, entertaining and funny posts using Madhavan’s before and after pictures.

Here are some of the best memes circulating on Twitter:

Madhavan has been a sport and shared and retweeted some of the memes on Twitter as well.

So which of these memes do you like best?

