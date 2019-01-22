R Madhavan’s transformation into scientist Nambi Narayanan is impressive. See photo

Actor R Madhavan, who is debuting as a director with Rocketry - The Nambi Effect, is also playing the lead role in the biopic. The actor had to transform into scientist Nambi Narayanan and went through a 14 hour sitting to get his look right. On Tuesday, the actor shared the outcome of the hard work and he has nailed the look.

Madhavan shared a collage of pictures in his new look, including a couple of them with Nambi and captioned it, “After 14 hrs on the chair.. Who is who is WHO??.”

Madhavan will also be directing the film. In a statement, Madhavan had said, “Ananth Mahadevan is an extremely talented filmmaker. However, owing to unavoidable circumstances and certain pressing commitments he could no longer direct Rocketry - The Nambi Effect. Rocketry is close to my heart for many reasons. The film is shaping up well and I can’t wait to tell the incredible story of Nambi Narayanan to the world.”

Madhavan has also been keen that people know and understand who Nambi Narayanan is and released an introduction video before the team began work on the project. Nambi was an ISRO scientist who was accused of being a spy and acquitted of all the charges only years later.

Madhavan had earlier also spoken about how he wrote the script and said, “This film has become an obsession for me. Three years ago, Anant Mahadevan narrated me the story of Nambi Narayanan. I felt that it’s story of man who has faced injustice in his life because he was jailed over false charges. After that, I started writing script on him and it took me seven months to write that script”

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 17:22 IST