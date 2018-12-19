Katrina Kaif takes break from Zero promotions with ‘chai and samosas’, is joined by Anushka, Madhavan. See pic

Actor Katrina Kaif is currently promoting her upcoming film Zero, starring Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan. On Wednesday, the actor shared a picture of herself with director Aanand L Rai, Anushka, and actor Madhavan, relaxing over ‘chai and samosas’.

Madhavan, who had previously worked with Aanand on Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu 2 had a smile on his face as he posed for the picture, which Katrina captioned, “Conversations and some samosas.” Madhavan shared this on Twitter and wrote, “All the GOOOOOOOD VIBES AND LUCK.” The actor wished the team who are looking forward to the release of the film on December 21.

Madhavan will reportedly be seen in a cameo in Zero, along with others such as Salman Khan, Abhay Deol, late actor Sridevi and others. According to a report in Times Now, he will play a pivotal role in the life of Aafia, Anushka’s character in the film.

Madhavan is currently preparing to play the role of scientist Nambi Narayanan in a biopic titled Rocketry: The Nambi Mission, which he is co-directing with Anant Mahadevan. He has so far revealed a short introduction video and a picture of himself alongside the scientist to show how he is preparing to portray the role.

Katrina recently spoke about being Shah Rukh Khan’s first kiss on scene while asked if she felt lucky and the actor said, “Who said I am the lucky one. He is lucky.”

She also said, “I feel fortunate today to be able to be working on a film like Zero and to be a part of this with the kind of talent that we have- Aanand sir, Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma.”

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 19:37 IST