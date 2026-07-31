Man, 50, booked for ₹26 lakh fraud

Pune: A 50-year-old man was booked by Manjari police on July 29 for allegedly cheating a 43-year-old resident of Shewalwadi of ₹26 lakh over four years by falsely promising to restore the latter’s name on the 7/12 extract of an ancestral property. 50-year-old man was booked for allegedly cheating 43-year-old resident of Shewalwadi of ₹26 lakh over 4 years by falsely promising to restore the latter’s name on 7/12 extract of an ancestral property. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused was identified as Prasad Uddhav Shirsath, a resident of Amey Society in Hadapsar. According to the FIR, the alleged fraud took place between July 15, 2022, and November 24, 2025.

According to the police, the complainant’s name had been deleted from the revenue records of his ancestral property. During this period, he came into contact with Shirsath at a Bank of Baroda branch in Hadapsar. The accused allegedly claimed to have close connections with senior officials in the revenue department and the district collector’s office and assured the complainant that he could get the name restored in the records.

Believing these assurances, the complainant allegedly paid Shirsath ₹26 lakh in instalments over nearly four years. However, despite repeated follow-ups, the work was never completed. When the complainant questioned the delay, the accused allegedly gave evasive replies, prompting him to approach the police.

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the BNS pertaining to cheating.”We are verifying the financial transactions, collecting documentary evidence, and recording the statements of the complainant and other witnesses. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe,” Sub-Inspector Navnath Binawade said.