Maha directs aggregator firms to complete registration by Sept 1

PUNE: As part of the efforts to regulate app-based passenger transport services in Maharashtra, all aggregator companies operating in the state have been directed to complete their registration under the state’s aggregator policy by September 1, 2026, failing which they will face strict legal action for operating without authorisation. As per the state transport department, the policy aims to make app-based passenger transport safer, more transparent and accountable by ensuring that aggregator companies, vehicles and drivers comply with prescribed legal and safety norms. All aggregator companies operating in Maharashtra have been directed to complete their registration under the state’s aggregator policy by September 1, 2026. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said, “The passenger is at the centre of this system. Every commuter has the right to receive safe, reliable and lawful transport services. The government is not against aggregator businesses, but they must operate within the framework of the law. Companies should complete their registration process by September 1. After that, any unauthorised passenger transport will invite strict legal action against both the aggregator company and the vehicle/s involved.”

According to the information shared by the state transport department, the rapid expansion of app-based mobility services has led to lakhs of commuters depending on such platforms every day, making it necessary to establish a uniform regulatory framework. The policy seeks to ensure that vehicles attached to aggregator platforms possess valid permits and registrations, drivers meet eligibility norms, and aggregator companies remain accountable for passenger safety and quality of service.

“Citizens should certainly benefit from technology-driven services. However, no one will be allowed to use the convenience of technology as an excuse to circumvent the law or compromise the safety of passengers,” Sarnaik said.

As per the aggregator policy 2026, all aggregator companies must register with the transport department before continuing or commencing operations in Maharashtra. Vehicles associated with these platforms must have valid permits and registrations; while cabs, auto-rickshaws and bike taxis used for passenger transport must be registered as commercial vehicles. The department has also clarified that private or other non-commercial vehicles cannot be used for commercial passenger transport without a valid aggregator licence.

The policy further makes it mandatory for vehicles operating under aggregator platforms to have the required insurance coverage. Aggregator companies will also be responsible for ensuring passenger safety during every trip, and putting in place mechanisms to provide all services mandated under the policy. The transport department has been instructed to ensure effective implementation of these provisions across the state.

The department has appealed to all aggregator companies to complete the registration process and submit the required documents well before the deadline. It said that the policy is aimed at streamlining app-based passenger transport while protecting the interests of compliant operators, drivers and passengers across Maharashtra.