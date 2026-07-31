Pune: CNG (compressed natural gas) users across Pune have been facing long queues, traffic congestion and extended waiting times at fuel stations for over a month due to persistent low gas pressure, disrupting the daily routine of thousands of autorickshaw drivers, cab operators, commercial vehicle owners and private motorists. CNG crisis: Low pressure triggers long queues, dealers seek urgent MNGL action

The disruption has resulted in loss of working hours and income for transport operators, while CNG station dealers have been facing public anger despite having no control over gas supply.

Concerned over the worsening situation, the Petrol Dealers Association Pune (PDAP) has urged Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) to restore normal gas pressure immediately.

“The persistent low CNG pressure issue has gone beyond a technical problem. It has disrupted daily life, affected the livelihoods of autorickshaw, taxi and commercial vehicle operators, increased traffic congestion and caused financial losses to dealers. MNGL must provide a time-bound plan to strengthen the distribution network and increase supply capacity,” said Dhruv Ruparel, president, PDAP.

During a meeting with MNGL managing director Girja Shankar and senior officials on July 28, the association highlighted the difficulties faced by consumers and dealers.

PDAP urged MNGL to hold a joint meeting with the district administration and Pune police to manage traffic congestion around CNG stations until normal supply is restored. The association demanded a roadmap to expand the number of CNG stations, increase pipeline capacity and strengthen the distribution network.

Shankar assured the delegation that corrective measures were underway.

For many commuters and drivers, the queues have become a daily struggle.

“I drive an autorickshaw for nearly 12 hours a day, but now I spend more than an hour waiting for CNG. That means losing income,” said Shailesh Mutke, an autorickshaw driver from Kothrud.

Private vehicle owners have also reported difficulties. “I have to plan my refuelling because queues are unpredictable. Sometimes I have to visit two or three stations before getting gas,” said Sharvari Lohiya, a Baner resident.

Despite repeated attempts, MNGL did not respond to calls or messages seeking its comment till the time of publication.