Youth unrest over paper leaks adds to BJP’s election challenges in UP

Even as the BJP in Uttar Pradesh grapples with allegations of embezzlement linked to donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, it now faces another political challenge ahead of the 2027 assembly election: a youth movement over paper leaks, recruitment delays and alleged irregularities in government examinations.

Although the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has withdrawn its 36-day protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar following the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the political impact of the agitation is expected to linger. A large number of youths from Uttar Pradesh participated in the protest, while demonstrations in support of its demands were organised across several districts of the state.

The agitation has resonated with young people across Uttar Pradesh, who are demanding greater accountability from governments and political parties on issues affecting students. It has also prompted political parties to respond. Leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress visited protest sites to express solidarity, while BJP leaders have invited student representatives for discussions and highlighted measures taken to curb paper leaks and ensure transparent recruitment.

According to the Election Commission of India data, after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, there are 13.39 crore voters in UP. Of them, there are 17,63,360 (1.32%) first-time voters in the age group of 18-19 years. The number of the voters in the age group of 19 to 29 years is much higher between 5% to 8%.

Political observers say the movement has cut across caste and communal divisions, shifting public attention to issues such as examination paper leaks, delays in recruitment, vacancies in government departments and alleged irregularities in recruitment processes—issues the Opposition has seized upon to target the BJP government.

Former Allahabad University political science professor MP Dubey said the movement reflected growing dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of recruitment examinations. “The youth movement will certainly influence politics in Uttar Pradesh and the 2027 Assembly election,” he said, adding that the BJP still had time to restore confidence among young voters through corrective measures.

Dubey also said coordination between the SP and Congress would be crucial if the Opposition wanted to sustain the momentum of the movement.

The BJP, which returned to power in 2017 on a strong Hindutva plank and has since invested heavily in temple redevelopment projects across the state, now faces multiple political challenges. Following its setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the party has been working to rebuild support among OBC and Dalit communities through social engineering. Analysts believe the youth movement has added another layer of difficulty ahead of the assembly polls.

The Congress and the SP have continued to back the agitation even after the CJP ended its protest, signalling that issues affecting students will remain central to their campaign. BSP chief Mayawati and Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekhar Azad have also demanded accountability and strict action in paper leak cases.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav has indicated that, alongside the party’s PDA strategy, youth issues will feature prominently in the 2027 campaign. The SP plans to hold dialogues with young people across assembly constituencies and raise their concerns at public meetings.

Accusing the BJP government of damaging the education system, Yadav said jobs and employment were no longer on the ruling party’s agenda. He claimed public anger over paper leaks and corruption in recruitment would hurt the BJP in the next election.

Seeking to counter the Opposition’s campaign, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has promised stringent action against those involved in paper leaks. He said those jeopardising students’ futures would face severe punishment, including property confiscation and imprisonment under a proposed law.

“I want to tell the youth of Uttar Pradesh that anyone who plays with the future of students has only two destinations—jail or hell,” Adityanath said, while alleging that paper leaks were a legacy of previous SP and Congress governments. He also said more than nine lakh young people had secured government jobs on merit during the BJP’s tenure.

State BJP president and Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary recently met students who cleared the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination and said the government had taken strict legal and administrative measures to ensure leak-proof examinations. “Dozens of arrests have been made in paper leak cases, and three leak-proof examinations have been conducted in the past month,” he said.

The BJP is also planning to mobilise its youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), ahead of the assembly election. Meanwhile, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has launched protests demanding action against education ministers in non-BJP-ruled states over examination irregularities.

Concern over the political fallout of the movement is also evident among the BJP’s NDA allies. Leaders of the SBSP, NISHAD Party and RLD acknowledge that the protests cannot be ignored, although they maintain that the alliance will counter the Opposition by highlighting the government’s employment record and reforms in the recruitment process.

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who is Uttar Pradesh’s panchayati raj and minority welfare minister, said the Opposition may try to mobilise youth support in the upcoming Assembly election by raising the issues that triggered the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

“The entry of Opposition leaders into the youth protest has politicised the movement. We will counter their narrative by highlighting the Yogi government’s efforts to provide employment to nine lakh youths and the measures taken to curb irregularities in competitive and recruitment examinations,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh fisheries minister and NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad said that while elections in the state are largely fought on caste equations, the youth protest and its demands cannot be ignored. He said the NISHAD Party has been raising the demand for Scheduled Caste status for the riverine community and reservation in government jobs, which would benefit a large number of youths from weaker sections of society.

RLD Uttar Pradesh president Ramashish Rai said political parties cannot ignore the massive youth protest in Delhi and its impact on Uttar Pradesh politics. “Youth and farmers remain the RLD’s top priorities. As part of the NDA, we are working in coordination with the Central government to address issues concerning young people,” he said.

Political observer SK Srivastava said Gen Z voters are increasingly driven by issues rather than traditional caste or religious identities. With first-time voters and young electors expected to play a significant role in the 2027 election, he believes their choices could prove decisive.

Former Lucknow University political science department head SK Dwivedi said the movement had expanded beyond students to attract wider public support. He argued that while identity politics played a major role in the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections, the BJP would now have to address concerns over employment, education and governance if it hoped to retain power.