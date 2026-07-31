Pune: The Pune Zilla Parishad, in collaboration with the Centre for Learning Resources (CLR), on July 28 launched ‘We Learn English’, a year-long English language learning initiative that will reach students in 3,521 Zilla Parishad schools across the district through radio broadcasts and a mobile application. ZP Launch ‘We Learn English’ radio initiative for 3,521 ZP schools in Pune

The initiative was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar through the radio platform, while a launch programme was held at Zilla Parishad Primary School No. 2 (Girls) in Loni Kalbhor, Haveli taluka, in the presence of district officials, elected representatives, teachers, parents and students.

Among those present were Gajanan Patil (IAS), Chief Executive Officer, Pune Zilla Parishad; Chandrakant Waghmare, Additional Chief Executive Officer;teachers, non-teaching staff, parents and villagers.

The programme has been redesigned in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023, with the objective of strengthening students’ four core language skills listening, speaking, reading and comprehension.

Officials said students will listen to 15-minute English audio lessons three days a week from 12 noon to 12.15 pm. The lessons will be broadcast on Pune Vividh Bharati 101 FM and will also be available through Prasar Bharati’s NewsOnAir mobile application, enabling students to access the content beyond the classroom. To ensure uninterrupted learning in remote or network-poor areas, recorded versions of the lessons will also be made available.

The launch event featured English storytelling, a recitation of the poem “Be the Best,” an English welcome song and other cultural performances by students. Their confident English conversations, clear pronunciation and stage presentations drew appreciation from the dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Gajanan Patil, Chief Executive Officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said, “In today’s globally competitive era, proficiency in English is a necessity. English is not a language of fear but of opportunities. Through the ‘We Learn English’ initiative, students will develop confidence in using the language. By leveraging radio, mobile applications and recorded lessons, we aim to ensure that every student in Zilla Parishad schools has access to quality English education. I am confident that with quality education, students from rural areas will establish their identity at both the national and international levels.”

Additional Chief Executive Officer Chandrakant Waghmare said, “English learning should become a part of students’ everyday lives rather than remain confined to the classroom. With the support of modern technology, effective teaching and consistent practice by students, this initiative will be successful. It will play an important role in strengthening students’ communication skills and overall personality development.”

According to the Zilla Parishad, the initiative is expected to significantly improve students’ spoken English, vocabulary, pronunciation, listening ability and self-confidence, while connecting rural learners with quality education through technology.

Officials believe this programme will help remove the fear of speaking English and provide a new direction to their overall personality development.