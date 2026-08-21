Peru earthquake: Scary videos show aftermath in Ayacucho as 6.7-magnitude quake shakes region

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook Peru's southern Andes Mountains on Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of damage, as per AP. A powerful earthquake struck central Peru on Thursday. (Unsplash)

The USGS said the quake occurred at 1pm local time (18:00 GMT) and was centered 38 kilometers (24 miles) northwest of the city of Upahuacho, in the Parinacochas province of the Ayacucho region. It had a depth of 66 kilometers (41 miles).

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No damage reported so far The earthquake was felt in several regions of southern Peru, including Ica and Arequipa.

Luis Vasquez, head of Civil Defense, told local radio station RPP that “no damage of any kind has been reported so far.” Yony Reyes, mayor of Parinacochas province, said there also were no reports of damage in the provincial capital. The Peruvian Navy said there was no tsunami threat, as per AP.