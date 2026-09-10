How America's response to 9/11 led straight back to the Taliban in Afghanistan

A third plane crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a fourth in rural Pennsylvania after a passenger revolt.

Four airlines were hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists to carry out a series of attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. Of the four planes, two crashed into the North and South towers of the World Trade Centre in New York, plummeting the twin towers to the ground and covering Lower Manhattan with smoke, debris and grey dust.

On September 11, 2001, the world watched in horror as America suffered the deadliest terrorist attack in history — one that would reshape its foreign policy and the course of world events.

“Make no mistake about it, my resolve is steady and strong about winning this war that has been declared on America,” Bush told reporters at the Oval Office on September 13. Weeks later, the government launched the "global war on terror" and invaded Afghanistan.

As images of the attack on the Twin Towers emerged, the US government launched rescue operations at the World Trade Centre, grounded all civilian flights, and the George Bush administration moved swiftly to frame a long-term response.

Bush’s ultimatum and a US-led invasion To avenge the 9/11 strikes, the US government launched “Operation Enduring Freedom” with an aim to dismantle al-Qaeda, overthrow the Taliban regime in the country and disrupt international extremist networks.

In a televised address from the Treaty Room of the White House on October 7, President Bush announced the start of US airstrikes against al-Qaeda and Taliban targets in Afghanistan — action that followed his ultimatum demanding the Taliban surrender Osama bin Laden, which the regime ignored.

The US, however, did not carry out this operation alone. It led a coalition — including the UK, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, the UAE and India — that provided military, defence and intelligence support. The US also set up military bases in Afghanistan, forcing the Taliban to retreat into other parts of the country or across the border into Pakistan. By 2004, a US-backed Islamic Republic of Afghanistan was established.

The Taliban regroups as Iraq diverts US attention In the years that followed, the Taliban, however, began to regroup and called on Muslims to take up arms against American and foreign troops in Afghanistan. The 2003 US invasion of Iraq — Operation Iraqi Freedom — further diverted American attention and resources toward the ouster of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein.

During this time, the Taliban increasingly attacked Kabul, killing NGO workers, government soldiers and US troops. On August 11, 2003, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) formally took command of the International Security Assistance Force peacekeepers in Kabul — the first time in the organisation's history it deployed forces outside Europe.

The Taliban insurgency intensified 2005 onwards, and the group regained ground across Afghanistan. The US-led coalition won tactical victories in the years that followed but failed to decisively defeat the terror group.

“The ferocity of the Taliban resurgence since their 2001 ouster has taken U.S. and NATO commanders by surprise, particularly in southern provinces where NATO forces have been clashing daily with militants since taking control of the region on Aug. 1,” CBS News reported then.

The report also quoted NATO spokesman Maj. Luke Knittig as saying: "Such blatant disregard for human life and potential undertaken by insurgents who callously ask to be called mujahedeen (holy warriors) cannot be more clear.”

US turns its focus to Pakistan border, Islamabad pushes back In 2008, the Taliban strengthened further after a major jailbreak in Kandahar freed hundreds of its fighters. Unconfirmed reports around this time suggested the Taliban severed its ties with al-Qaeda, even though the US turned its attention to Pakistan over suspicion that the two parties – al-Qaeda and Taliban – were working along the border region.

As President Bush announced raids against militants in Pakistan, the decision brought severe harm to Washington and NATO's ties with Islamabad, marking a setback for “Operation Enduring Freedom”, according to the New York Times.

Then-Pakistan army chief General Ashfaq Kayani said Islamabad would not allow foreign troops to conduct operations on its soil. "The sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country will be defended at all costs, and no external force is allowed to conduct operations ... inside Pakistan," a military statement quoted Kayani as saying.

Obama administration and the killing of Osama Bin Laden Back home, the US’ war in Afghanistan and Iraq had resulted in a severe economic crisis and tanked Bush's popularity, ultimately paving the way for the Obama administration.

Under Barack Obama, the number of US troops in Afghanistan gradually increased to counter insurgency. As the war continued and the humanitarian and refugee crisis worsened, the American, British and other NATO forces stepped up operations against the Taliban.

In 2010, the US allowed for talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan. The Taliban, however, refused to talk to "American puppets". It was not until November of that year that the US and Taliban leadership held talks, even though it did not turn out to be productive.

Even as these early diplomatic efforts stalled, Washington was pursuing a parallel and more secretive track against the broader terror network. On May 2, 2011, President Obama and US officials announced that Osama bin Laden had been killed in Operation Neptune Spear, a raid carried out in Pakistan's Abbottabad.

"The death of bin Laden marks the most significant achievement to date in our nation’s effort to defeat al Qaeda. Yet his death does not mark the end of our effort. There’s no doubt that al Qaeda will continue to pursue attacks against us. We must –- and we will -- remain vigilant at home and abroad," Obama said in his speech to the nation.