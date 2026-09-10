Who are Charlie Kirk's parents, where are they now? Family in focus one year after TPUSA founder's assassination

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was fatally shot a year ago today, September 10. Kirk was attending an event by his organization at the Utah Valley University in 2025 when he was assassinated. Authorities later arrested Tyler Robinson and charged him in the murder of the political commentator. Charlie Kirk was killed a year ago on September 10, 2025. (Getty Images via AFP)

Now, with one year of Charlie Kirk's killing coming up, people have been mourning the demise of the conservative commentator. This has also shifted focus to his family, especially Kirk's parents.

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Charlie Kirk was married to Erika Kirk, who is now the CEO of TPUSA. They have two children together. Besides, Kirk's parents are alive and he has a sister as well. Here's all you need to know about Charlie Kirk's parents and where they are now.

Who are Charlie Kirk's parents and sister? Charlie Kirk's parents are Robert Willard Kirk and Kathryn Smith Kirk. While Kirk was born in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights in 1993, his parents mainly raised him in Prospect Heights.

As per NBC News, Kirk's father was an architect whose firm designed the Trump Tower in New York City. His mother was a mental health counselor. Both of Kirk's parents live a relatively private life.

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Kirk's parents reportedly raised him in a politically moderate household. The Guardian reported that Kirk's parents were active in conservative politics and his father donated to Mitt Romney.

Charlie Kirk's sister is Mary, who graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2019 with a degree in art history, criticism, and conservation. She works as a gallery assistant while also running her own art consulting business, Kick Art Services, as per Daily Mail.