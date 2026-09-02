Charlie Kirk murder accused Tyler Robinson pleads not guilty to all seven charges

Tyler Robinson has pleaded not guilty to all seven charges over the alleged murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. Tyler Robinson (L) and Charlie Kirk (R), (File Photos)

The plea came after a Utah judge ruled that the 23-year-old must stand trial on the charges, including aggravated murder, The Guardian reported.

Robinson is accused of assassinating Kirk during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, 2025. Prosecutors allege he fired a rifle from a rooftop and hit Kirk in the neck from hundreds of feet away.

Kirk was a co-founder of Turning Point USA, a prominent conservative political activist and an ally of US President Donald Trump. He was killed while speaking before a crowd at the university.

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Prosecutors presented sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial, fourth district Judge Tony Graf ruled. The decision followed a preliminary hearing in July and closing arguments on Tuesday, as per AP.

Death penalty remains possible The aggravated murder charge carries the possibility of a death sentence under Utah law. Prosecutors have said they intend to pursue the death penalty. They say the shooting endangered people attending the event, as per a Reuters report.

The defence has challenged that argument, saying Robinson fired a single shot at Kirk and that prosecutors have not shown he intended to put others at risk. His lawyers have also disputed parts of the prosecution's evidence and alleged political motive.

During the preliminary proceedings, prosecutors presented surveillance footage, DNA evidence they say connected Robinson to the rifle, messages and other material they said point to his involvement in the killing. They also alleged that Robinson made statements acknowledging the shooting.

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