Charlie Kirk case: Was Tyler Robinson framed? All on shocking ‘bullet mismatch’ twist as Candace Owens reacts

A shocking assertion in the case involving Tyler Robinson, who stands accused of murdering conservative activist Charlie Kirk last year, has generated significant discussion on social media. Tyler Robinson's defense claims a key discrepancy in the murder case against him, as the bullet does not match the rifle linked to him. (File Photos)

As per various reports, documents related to the case state that the bullet utilized in the assassination does not correspond with the rifle allegedly linked to Robinson.

TMZ has reported that Robinson's legal team contends there exists “a discrepancy between the ballistic evidence and the weapon prosecutors say is connected” with him.

The defense team has the opportunity to present the testimony of the ATF firearm analyst as exculpatory evidence, as stated in a motion submitted on Friday to request a postponement of the preliminary hearing by a minimum of six months, according to Fox News reports.

Additionally, it is mentioned that the DNA reports submitted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and ATF will require time for the defense team to review, given that the reports indicated the presence of multiple distinct DNA samples on certain pieces of evidence.

Also Read: Candace Owens revives conflict with Erika Kirk over Charlie Kirk's alleged audio before death: ‘Release the video’

Tyler Robinson legal team's claim sparks debate on social media Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a headline from the Daily Mail that covers this assertion and responded with an eyeball emoji.

Taking to X, Greene wrote, “The ATF could not match the bullet to Tyler Robinson’s gun and when the news breaks the sheriff resigns.” The former Congresswoman from Georgia was not the sole individual discussing the assertion made by Robinson's defense team.

Candace Owens reacts “Where are all my neocons who have been ‘overwhelmed’ by the non existent evidence against Tyler Robinson?” Candace Owens stated on X. “You should all be ashamed of yourselves. Hope the money was worth it.”

Taking to X, Brian Allen wrote: “This is not a minor evidentiary dispute. If the bullet doesn’t match the gun — the prosecution’s case has a fundamental problem.”

Kirk, 31, a controversial yet well-known conservative activist, was fatally shot while addressing an audience at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

Robinson was apprehended shortly thereafter and is currently facing several charges, including aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm resulting in serious bodily harm.