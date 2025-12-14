Tyler Robinson wore 'pro-trans' tie to court? Viral buzz amid bizarre Trump claim

Tyler Robinson made his first in-person appearance in court on December 11. The 22-year-old Utah native stands charged with murder in Charlie Kirk's assassination. However, it is Robinson's choice of attire, specifically his tie, that has generated a buzz online. Tyler Robinson seen in court during the Charlie Kirk hearing. (AP)

Robinson appeared in a blue shirt with a pink and blue tie. However, many online have claimed that he was trying to send a ‘pro-trans’ message with this sartorial choice. Notably, Lance Twiggs, Robinson's transgender partner shared vital information with the authorities in Kirk's case. The 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot when attending an event at the Utah Valley University.

What to know about Tyler Robinson's tie?

Several social media profiles have shared photos of Robinson wearing his tie, commenting that they're trans colors. This began with right-wing commentator Laura Loomer's post, which came on the day of Robinson's court appearance. The clamor has only grown since.

“Is Tyler Robinson sending a pro-trans message with his tie choice?,” one person asked.

Another added, “Charlie Kirk’s alleged murderer Tyler Robinson wears a trans-flag colored tie in court. Because Tyler Robinson is a leftist. He lived with his transgender lover. Even his mother admitted Tyler was far left on trans issues. Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk because Charlie’s stance that men can’t be women was, in Tyler Robinson’s demented words, ‘hate that can’t be negotiated out’,” adding, “Don’t let ANYTHING bury this truth.”

Yet another person said, “Tyler Robinson signaling in front of the judge with his color coordinating with the trans flag. He has zero regard for another human’s life. Throw them in there forever. Courtrooms aren’t fashion runways to show off your beliefs.”

While it is not known if Robinson was actively trying to send a message through his tie choice, the colors on the tie – blue, pink, and white, appear on the transgender pride flag. As per Human Rights Campaign, the blue represents 'traditional boy' colors while the pink is for ‘traditional girl’ colors. The white represents those who are intersex, transitioning, or have an undefined gender.

Some have also bizarrely claimed that the tie Robinson wore was a Donald Trump signature tie. “Did Tyler Robinson really show up to court with a Trump tie on?? Sending a message???,” a person asked.

However, thee images on the right, claiming the tie to be a Trump tie, cannot be verified. Upon going to the Trump store, a tie of this pattern did not show up in search results.