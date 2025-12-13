Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson dressed up in formals, appears calm in US court | Video

The man accused of killing right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk appeared in person before a US court for the first time, as legal proceedings formally got underway in the high-profile case. Tyler Robinson, accused of murdering activist Charlie Kirk, appeared in a US court as proceedings begin.(via REUTERS)

Twenty-two-year-old Tyler Robinson was produced before a court in Utah in connection with the September 10 killing. Robinson, who has been charged with aggravated murder and faces the death penalty if convicted, showed up in formals and carried a calm appearance in court.

A video shared by news agency AFP showed Robinson clean-shaven and dressed in a light-coloured shirt with a tie. A judge had earlier ruled that he would not be required to attend hearings wearing prison clothing. This is expected to be one of the most closely followed trials in recent American history.

Kirk was shot and killed in September on the campus of a Utah college, an incident that triggered widespread outrage among conservative groups and led former President Donald Trump to call for strong action against what he described as the “radical left.”

Kirk's killing has sparked widespread political debate and national attention, with supporters and critics closely watching the case unfold. Authorities have not yet disclosed detailed information about the motive.

Robinson was taken into custody a day after the September 10 killing, following an extensive manhunt, investigators said, according to AFP. Police said his family urged him to surrender after recognising him in images released by authorities. Further hearings are expected in the coming weeks as prosecutors prepare to lay out their case and the defence begins its response.

(With inputs from AFP)