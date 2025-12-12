Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tyler Robinson's court appearance: Will Charlie Kirk shooter's trial be televised? Videos emerge

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 12, 2025 12:49 am IST

Tyler Robinson. Charlie Kirk shooting suspect, made his first in-person Utah court appearance, dressed in a white shirt and trousers, with new videos released.

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect facing trial for fatally shooting Charlie Kirk in September, made his first in-person court appearance on Thursday in Utah. Robinson was not wearing prison uniform, or the suicide vest like his previous virtual court appearance and instead appeared in court in a white shirt and trousers. First photos and videos of Robinson surfaced from the trial today.

In this image from video provided by Utah State Courts, Tyler James Robinson attends a virtual court hearing from prison in Utah.(AP)
In this image from video provided by Utah State Courts, Tyler James Robinson attends a virtual court hearing from prison in Utah.(AP)

Here's a video of Robinson shared on social media:

Will Tyler Robinson's Trial Be Televised?

No, Tyler Robinson's high-profile trial will not be televised, and Judge Tony Gaff has prohibited live broadcast of the trial, after Robinson's attorneys argued that a live broadcast would hamper the fairness of the trial.

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Tyler Robinson's court appearance: Will Charlie Kirk shooter's trial be televised? Videos emerge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On