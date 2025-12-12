Tyler Robinson's court appearance: Will Charlie Kirk shooter's trial be televised? Videos emerge

Tyler Robinson. Charlie Kirk shooting suspect, made his first in-person Utah court appearance, dressed in a white shirt and trousers, with new videos released.
Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect facing trial for fatally shooting Charlie Kirk in September, made his first in-person court appearance on Thursday in Utah. Robinson was not wearing prison uniform, or the suicide vest like his previous virtual court appearance and instead appeared in court in a white shirt and trousers. First photos and videos of Robinson surfaced from the trial today.
Here's a video of Robinson shared on social media:
Will Tyler Robinson's Trial Be Televised?
No, Tyler Robinson's high-profile trial will not be televised, and Judge Tony Gaff has prohibited live broadcast of the trial, after Robinson's attorneys argued that a live broadcast would hamper the fairness of the trial.