Tyler Robinson's court appearance: Will Charlie Kirk shooter's trial be televised? Videos emerge

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect facing trial for fatally shooting Charlie Kirk in September, made his first in-person court appearance on Thursday in Utah. Robinson was not wearing prison uniform, or the suicide vest like his previous virtual court appearance and instead appeared in court in a white shirt and trousers. First photos and videos of Robinson surfaced from the trial today. In this image from video provided by Utah State Courts, Tyler James Robinson attends a virtual court hearing from prison in Utah.(AP)

Here's a video of Robinson shared on social media:

Will Tyler Robinson's Trial Be Televised?

No, Tyler Robinson's high-profile trial will not be televised, and Judge Tony Gaff has prohibited live broadcast of the trial, after Robinson's attorneys argued that a live broadcast would hamper the fairness of the trial.

This is a breaking news.