Who is Tony Graf, judge presiding over Tyler Robinson's hearing after Charlie Kirk shooting?

Judge Tony Graf formally charged Tyler Robinson with the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Tuesday. The suspect appeared for the virtual hearing days after he was arrested. The 22-year-old has been charged with aggravated murder, and prosecutors said they are seeking the death penalty.

Who is Tony Graf?

Tony Graf is a judge in Utah's Fourth District Court, specifically in the Fourth Judicial District, which covers Utah County. He presided over the initial court appearance of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect charged in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem.

During the virtual hearing on September 16, 2025, at 3:00 PM MDT (5:00 PM ET), Judge Graf announced charges. He further added that the case is set for September 29. It will be a virtual hearing.

Graf's background includes roles as Deputy County Attorney at the Davis County Attorney’s Office, volunteer Judge Pro Tempore for the Salt Lake City Justice Court, and faculty for statewide prosecutor trainings. He has presented at legal and child advocacy conferences, served on the Utah Supreme Court Advisory Committee on the Rules of Evidence, and holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, with a bachelor's from Weber State University.

Prior to his appointment, he worked at the Utah County Attorney’s Office and Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

Kirk was gunned down while speaking with students at Utah Valley University. Prosecutors allege Robinson shot Kirk in the neck with a bolt-action rifle from the roof of a nearby building on the campus.

Charges against Tyler Robinson

Aggravated Murder – A first-degree felony under Utah Code § 76-5-202, carrying the potential for the death penalty, due to the intentional killing of Kirk during a public event.

Felony Discharge of a Firearm Causing Serious Bodily Injury – A second-degree felony under Utah Code § 76-10-508.1, reflecting the use of a Mauser 98 .30-06 rifle that resulted in Kirk’s death.

Obstruction of Justice – A third-degree felony under Utah Code § 76-8-306, based on evidence suggesting Robinson attempted to evade capture during the 33-hour manhunt following the shooting.

(With AP inputs)