Charlie Kirk death: 5 facts on Tyler Robinson's roommate Lance Twiggs, a 'male transitioning to female'

Utah governor Spencer Cox recently revealed that Tyler Robinson, the person arrested in the murder of Charlie Kirk, was living with a roommate that he described as a ‘male transitioning to female’. Tyler Robinson was arrested for fatally shooting Charlie Kirk on Wednesday(AFP)

While Cox did not mention the name of the roommate, news reports suggest that a person named Lance Twiggs is the one who was living with Tyler.

Tyler's roommate

Speaking on the ABC programme ‘This Week’, Cox said that though Tyler Robinson is not cooperating with the investigators, while others around him are. Calling it ‘very important’, he said that one person talking to investigators is Robinson’s roommate. Cox described the roommate as "a male transitioning to female," and said the roommate has been "incredibly cooperative," Reuters reported.

Speculation about a romantic partner

Lance Twiggs has come into the limelight after being recognised as the roommate of Tyler Robinson. As per a report by The NewYork Post, a relative of Lance Twiggs confirmed that he and Tyler were roommates. The relative did not comment on whether Twiggs was in a romantic relationship or not.

The family member also shared that Twiggs is the “ black sheep” of their family. While there have been reports about Twiggs living with Tyler, it remains unclear if they shared a romantic relationship.

Avid gamer who met Tyler at university

Lance Twiggs, much like Robinson, is an avid gamer, and both of them met when they studied at Utah Tech University, the Daily Mail reported. They both share common interests in TikTok and have posted multiple videos related to gaming activities. Sources also told the news portal that Twiggs was ‘agast’ when confronted by investigators over allegations against Robinson and said ‘Oh my God, no.’

Role in investigation

Fox News journalist Brooke Singman first reported an update that a key evidence in identifying Tyler was texts between him and another person that helped the FBI. A report said that discord messages were shared between Tyler and Twiggs that became the incriminating evidence in Tyler’s arrest. In the messages, the killer mentioned how he had wrapped his rifle in a towel and stashed it in some bushes near Utah Valley University, where Charlie Kirk was shot.

FBI investigating Tyler and his roommate's relationship

Kirk reportedly often made anti-LBGTQ and anti-immigrant remarks that attracted the attention of a large number of conservatives. The FBI is currently investigating a potential motive from “a mountain of evidence,” which includes investigating the connection between Robinson and Twiggs, sources told the New York Post.

Charlie Kirk was shot by Tyler while addressing students at Utah Valley University. Among the things he said in the last conversation was when a liberal TikToker, Hunter Kozak, asked him about transgender shooters, saying, “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?”. To this, Kirk responded, “Too many.”