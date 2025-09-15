Tyler Robinson's grandma says 'he's the shyest,' doubts role in Charlie Kirk murder, 'Don't think he ever shot a gun'

The grandmother of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, says she doubts he could have carried out the crime. Grandmother of Tyler Robinson said she does not believe her grandson is capable of murder.(AFP)

Debbie Robinson, 69, of Washington, Utah, told The Daily Mail that she does not believe her grandson is capable of murder. Authorities have described Tyler as becoming more political in recent years, but she says he was quiet and “never” spoke about politics. She also said her family is conservative, noting that Tyler’s father Matt is a strong Trump supporter.

Tyler Robinson arrested

Tyler Robinson is charged with shooting Kirk during a debate hosted by Turning Point USA at Utah Valley University last week. He is being held in jail without bail on several charges.

“[Tyler] is the shyest person,” his grandmother said. “He has never, ever spoke politics to me at all.

She added, “Most of my family members are Republican. I don't know any single one who’s a Democrat. I'm just so confused.”

She said her son, who police confirmed turned Tyler in, has not answered her calls since his arrest.

Grandmother thought Tyler never had a gun experience

Debbie Robinson also said she did not think Tyler had any gun experience, even though pictures online show him holding a Browning .50 caliber machine gun.

“I don't think he ever shot a gun, to tell you the truth,” she said. “He doesn't hunt, he's never liked anything like that. I know he doesn't own any guns. There's just no way he could have been that good of a shot.”

She said she had never seen any signs that her grandson was struggling with mental health issues and does not believe he is capable of violence. In her view, he has always been a kind, quiet, and well-behaved child who has never gotten into trouble. She emphasized that her belief isn't just because she's his grandmother, but because she knows him well and has watched him grow up, according to Mirror.

Although she didn’t know who Kirk was before the incident, she expressed sympathy for his family. She said she had never heard of him until the news started spreading and felt deep sadness, especially for his wife, after reading more about what happened.

Despite her strong defense of Tyler, investigators have stated that he had become more politically active in recent years.