Tyler Robinson left a damning note prior to Charlie Kirk's killing; revelations about Lance Twiggs and others

The investigation into the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has revealed the existence of a note written by the suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, before the incident occurred. Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed the note’s existence but declined to disclose its contents. This combination of pictures created on September 13, 2025 using handouts released by the Utah Governor's Office on September 13, 2025 shows the booking photos of Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the shooting death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. (AFP)

“Those are things that are still being processed for accuracy and verification and will be included in charging documents,” Cox said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

Discord chats under scrutiny

Governor Cox also addressed Robinson's online behavior, particularly his interactions on the social platform Discord. According to Cox, Robinson engaged in conversations where acquaintances joked about his resemblance to Kirk's shooter.

"Those conversations definitely were happening. And they did not believe it was actually him – it was all joking until he admitted that it actually was him,” Cox said in a separate interview with ABC.

Cox added that Robinson appeared to become more politically radicalized after dropping out of Utah State University and returning to southern Utah.

Details emerge about suspect's detention

On Sunday, the Utah County Sheriff's Department released a statement outlining Robinson’s detention status. He is currently being held in a special housing unit under close supervision.

"Robinson is being housed in our special housing unit so that we can keep a close eye on him. He will remain on a special watch status until cleared by mental health, which may take several days. After cleared by mental health, he will proceed through our classification process to determine the appropriate housing area. He will continue to be monitored by mental, medical, and custody staff throughout the duration of his stay," the sheriff's department said.

The sheriff’s department clarified that special watch is standard procedure for detainees exhibiting violent or erratic behavior, making suicidal comments, or arrested for certain serious offenses. However, a spokesperson told Fox News that they were not "specifically aware" of Robinson making any suicidal remarks.

Relationship rumors

Several media outlets, including Axios, Fox News, and the New York Post, reported that Robinson was in a relationship with a transgender partner, and that the two lived together at an apartment in St. George, Utah.

The Daily Mail reported that a roommate of Robinson, identified as Lance Twiggs, showed the FBI incriminating text messages allegedly sent by Robinson. In those messages, the suspect reportedly discussed stashing the gun used to kill Kirk near Utah Valley University (UVU).

It remains unclear whether the reported partner and the roommate who provided evidence are the same individual.