Tyler Robinson’s bizarre Discord ‘confession’: Claims ‘doppelganger’ shot Charlie Kirk to ‘get me in trouble'

A day after Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Charlie Kirk's shooting, was arrested, a shocking update about the former has been revealed. Tyler Robinson allegedly confessed to killing Charlier Kirk, hours after the fatal shooting at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. But there's a twist: it was not him, but his 'doppelganger.' Charlie Kirk was allegedly shot dead by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson at a college event.(Unsplash)

The New York Times on Saturday published a report on Tyler Robinson's Discord chats. Their analysis revealed that Robinson came online on Discord hours after the shooting on Wednesday afternoon and said that his "doppelganger" shot and killed Charlie Kirk. The motive? The doppelganger supposedly wanted to get Robinson "in trouble."

The NYT reported that Tyler Robinson's friends on the Discord chat saw the semblance between him and the photo of the suspect the FBI released. After that, one of the members of the Discord chat group - reportedly an acquaintance of Robinson - asked him “wya” - or "where you're at?" The message ended with a skull emoji.

It was in reply to this message that Robinson wrote his “doppelganger” fatally shot Charlie Kirk in Orem.

What followed was an epic irony, as the group, along with Robinson, discussed how they could frame Robinson as the killer owing to his semblance and get the $100,000 reward that was on offer. Tyler Robinson responded, saying he is up for it if he "gets a cut" of the $100,000 reward.

The buck didn't stop there. Another member remembered the arrest of Luigi Mangione, the shooter who killed the UnitedHealthcare CEO and was caught at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania. The user wrote: "Whatever you do, don't go to a McDonald's anytime soon."

Robinson replied: "Better also get rid of the manifesto and exact copy rifle I have lying around."