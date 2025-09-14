‘Kirk was not a racist,’ Comedian blasts haters for spreading ‘lie,’ reveals how Charlie ‘helped’ black people

Comedian Terrence K. Williams has blasted Charlie Kirk’s haters, declaring that the Turning Point USA founder was “not a racist.” Williams cited an example to try to prove his point, slamming people for spreading a “lie.” ‘Charlie Kirk was not a racist,’ Comedian blasts haters for spreading ‘lie' (REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“Charlie Kirk was not a racist and I will not sit back and allow people to spread that lie,” Williams wrote on X. “I gave Charlie Kirk his flowers last year and thanked him for helping 100s of young black people get an invite to the White House back in 2019”.

Williams added of Kirk, “He helped pay for most of their flights and hotels because it cost so much to travel and he didn’t want them to miss out," adding that Kirk “gave them an experience & opportunity of a lifetime and yes he helped me get an invite as well.”

“I’m going to miss him so much!” wrote Williams.

Why critics branded Charlie Kirk a ‘racist’

Kirk’s critics branded him a “racist” because of various comments he made in the past. He said on The Charlie Kirk Show in 2024, “If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, boy, I hope he’s qualified.”

In another comment publicly made in December 2022, Kirk infamously said, “If you’re a WNBA, pot-smoking, Black lesbian, do you get treated better than a United States marine?” He also said in 2023, “Happening all the time in urban America, prowling Blacks go around for fun to go target white people, that’s a fact. It’s happening more and more.”

In another infamous comment about black women last year, Kirk said, “If I’m dealing with somebody in customer service who’s a moronic Black woman, I wonder is she there because of her excellence, or is she there because of affirmative action?” In a remark made in 2023, naming Michelle Obama and others, Kirk said, “If we would have said that Joy Reid and Michelle Obama and Sheila Jackson Lee and Ketanji Brown Jackson were affirmative action picks, we would have been called racists. Now they’re coming out and they’re saying it for us … You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person’s slot to go be taken somewhat seriously.”

Meanwhile, a member of the US Secret Service has been placed on administrative leave for allegedly mocking Kirk’s death, calling him out for his “racism.” "If you are mourning this guy .. delete me," Anthony Pough posted on Facebook shortly after Kirk’s death, alleging that he “spewed hate and racism.”

Kirk, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).