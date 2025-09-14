Where did Tyler Robinson live? Photos surface of alleged home shared with Lance Twiggs

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, was reportedly turned in by his roommate, Lance Twiggs, according to the Daily Mail. Twiggs, a 22-year-old aspiring professional gamer, allegedly showed police a series of text messages in which Robinson referenced stashing a gun linked to the shooting, according to a law enforcement affidavit. Tyler Robinson lived in a townhouse with Lance Twiggs in St. George, Utah.(X)

Where did Tyler Robinson live?

Tyler Robinson grew up in Washington, Utah, where he lived with his parents, Matt and Amber Robinson, in a six-bedroom family home, Mirror reported. He continued living there into adulthood while attending Dixie Technical College, where he was enrolled in an electrical apprenticeship program.

After graduating high school in 2021, Robinson briefly attended Utah State University for one semester before dropping out and returning home.

More recently, he had been living in an apartment complex on River Road in St. George, Utah, where he shared a townhouse with Twiggs. According to The New York Post, the townhouse cost $1,800 per month.

Photos allegedly showing the inside of the apartment have surfaced on social media. One image includes a poster of Malcolm X on the wall. However, HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of these images.

Was Twiggs the 'Transgender Partner'?

On Saturday, Fox News and the New York Post both reported that Robinson had been living with a “transgender partner” who is cooperating with authorities. It remains unclear whether that individual is Lance Twiggs.

Twiggs’ family members confirmed the two were roommates but declined to speculate on any romantic relationship. They also did not comment on rumors regarding Twiggs’ gender identity.

Twiggs' grandfather, Jerry Twiggs, told the Daily Mail, “I don’t want to comment on that. I’m not sure what his situation is exactly right now.”

He added that Lance had been cooperating with police but that the family had not been in direct contact with him since.

"After he was with the police, he’s been at his house, and there’s no way for us to contact him other than going over there," he told the outlet.

Another family member told the New York Post that Twiggs was the “black sheep” of their St. George, Utah, family and confirmed that he had been brought in for police questioning.