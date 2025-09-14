Tyler Robinson motive: Did Charlie Kirk's anti-LGBTQ views prompt shooting? FBI probe 'trans roommate' links

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old man from Utah, was identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, September 27. As of now, authorities have not revealed a motive behind the shooting at Utah Valley University, in front of thousands of people. A TV monitor displays a picture of Tyler Robinson, the suspected of killing Charlie Kirk on September 10(AFP)

However, initial probes into the motive are being reported in the media, citing sources in law enforcement. Reports claim that Tyler Robinson was in a possible romantic relationship with one of his trans roommates. Among the outlets that first reported this were Fox News and the New York Post.

Later, Axios divulged more details about the roommate, saying that they have cooperated fully with the investigators. As per the Axios report, the roommate who was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with Robinson was informed about the latter's involvement in the murder of Kirk. Law enforcement authorities also revealed to Axios that the roommate was "aghast" after hearing the news of Robinson's manhunt.

"That's what happened? Oh my God, no," the roommate reportedly said. They then handed over the phone to the investigators, saying, "Here are all the messages."

The investigators found that a contact named 'Tyler' had mentioned to the roommate about stashing the gun used in the shooting of Kirk near some bushes at Utah Valley University, as per Utah Governor Spencer Cox. As of now, the Tyler in the chat has not been explicitly linked to Robinson, but reports indicate that investigators may have sufficient proof that it is Kirk's suspect, Tyler Robinson.

Daily Mail Identifies Roommate

The British tabloid Daily Mail identified Lance Twiggs, a 22-year-old from St George, Utah, as a roommate of Tyler Robinson. As per the report, Twiggs played a key role in helping the authorities identify and capture Robinson. But it has not been revealed if Twiggs and the alleged 'trans partner' are the same person.