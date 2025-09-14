Is Lance Twiggs Tyler Robinson's 'transgender partner'? Family's 'black sheep' comment sparks relationship speculation

Tyler Robinson, the suspect arrested in Charlie Kirk's shooting, was reportedly living with a ‘transgender partner’, New York Post said, citing a law enforcement source. As per NY Post, the individual is in the process of transitioning from male to female and is now fully cooperating with the FBI. Tyler Robinson's roommate reportedly gave the police incriminating evidence which led to his arrest.(X/@LucasSa56947288)

The update was also reported by Fox News reporter Brooke Singman. “Sources tell me the FBI had texts and other communications between Robinson and the individual that helped FBI authorities solidify that Robinson was indeed the shooter,” she said on X. Rob Schmitt of Newsmax said on X that President Trump had shared with him that ‘Kirk assassin has a trans gf’. There has been no official statement from law enforcement about Tyler Robinson having a 'transgender partner'.

Kirk, when attending the event at the Utah Valley University on September 10, was just speaking about transgender violence before he was shot. Video from the event, circulated online, showed the Turning Point USA founder reply ‘too many’ when asked “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?”. He was then asked if he knew how many mass shooters were there in the US in the last 10 years. The conservative political activist had asked if this was counting or not counting gang violence. Then, the shot hit him in the side of the neck.

Is Lance Twiggs Tyler Robinson's ‘transgender partner’?

Amid reports of Robinson having a ‘transgender partner’, Daily Mail reported that Lance Twiggs, a 22-year-old who lived with Robinson, gave the police incriminating evidence which led to his arrest.

However, Mail noted that it remained unclear if Twiggs was the ‘transgender partner’ that Post reported on and had not been mentioned in the affidavit. Twiggs' grandfather, Jerry, told the Daily Mail he was unable to comment on rumors if Lance was trans. “I don’t want to comment on that. I’m not sure what his situation is exactly right now,” the publication reported him say.

Another family member, speaking to the New York Post, described Twiggs as the “black sheep” of their St. George, Utah, family but declined to comment on any potential romantic relationship between Twiggs and Tyler Robinson.