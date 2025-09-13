Who is Tyler Robinson's partner? Charlie Kirk shooting suspect was ‘living with transgender’

Tyler Robinson, the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk, was residing with a transgender partner who was transforming from male to female, a law enforcement source told The Post on Saturday. Tyler Robinson, suspected of killing Charlie Kirk, resided with a transgender partner who is now assisting the FBI. (AFP)

According to the NY Post source, that person, who has not yet been named by the police, is now completely assisting the FBI in its probe into the conservative activist's death at gunpoint. Brooke Singman of Fox News was the first to report about the connection.

The FBI were able to apprehend the suspected assassin due to text messages and other correspondence that the transgender person exchanged with Robinson, 22.

US officials opens up about Tyler Robinson's ‘roommate’

At a press conference on Friday, federal and state officials disclosed that a “roommate” who was assisting with their probe had provided them with text messages from a contact named “Tyler” that talked about the “need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point” and mentioned bullet casings that resembled those discovered at the scene.

Also Read: ‘Boycott Office Depot’; Michigan store worker's shocking move over Charlie Kirk poster leads to termination amid uproar

Charlie Kirk was shot after being asked questions around transgender mass shooters

Kirk, 31, was shot once in the neck immediately after being asked a question concerning transgender mass shooters during his college speaking tour, “American Comeback.”

“Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” asked attendee Hunter Koza to Kirk during the event in Utah.

Too many,” Kirk replied .

“Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last 10 years?”

When Kozak further asked the Turning Point USA founder about how many mass shooters have been in the US for a past decade, he responded, “Counting or not counting gang violence?”

Soon after this, Kirk was shot and rushed to a hospital. Within hours after surgery, he was declared dead.